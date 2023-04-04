Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon,’ starring Joaquin Phoenix, to release on November 22

April 04, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Filmmaker Ridley Scott’s Apple Original historical epic film Napoleon is set to hit screens on November 22. The makers announced the news today with a special first-look poster featuring actor Joaquin Phoenix as the French conqueror Napoleon Bonaparte.

The film that has actor Venessa Kirby playing Empress Josephine will stream on Apple TV+ after its theatrical run.

Napoleon has a screenplay written by David Scarpa. “It tells the story of the French emperor and military leader’s origins and swift, ruthless climb to the emperor. That is viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary,” reads the description of the movie in a report by Deadline.

Napoleon

A Ridley Scott film

In theaters everywhere November 22 pic.twitter.com/gks7IykNtT — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 3, 2023

Napoleon is produced by Scott, Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix. Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serve as executive producers.

Notably, another high-profile Apple Original film will release later this year. Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser among others, is set for a limited release on October 6 before a wider release on October 20.