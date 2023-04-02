HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Taraji P. Henson joins ‘Abbott Elementary’ in guest role

Taraji P. Henson is set to play Janine’s mother Vanetta

April 02, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson | Photo Credit: AP

Acclaimed Hollywood actor Taraji P. Henson will be making a guest appearance in the latest season of the comedy series Abbott Elementary.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the show centres on Janine, a positive second-grade teacher at the poorly funded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.

According to the entertainment website Variety, Henson will play Janine’s (Brunson) mother Vanetta in the upcoming episode of the hit series.

The casting was announced at the PaleyFest LA event. The Abbott Elementary panel featured stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Wiliams and William Stanford Davis in person. Janelle James and Chris Perfetti attended the event virtually from New York.

Henson is the latest to join season two of the show in a guest role as Janine's family member. Earlier this season, Ayo Edebiri appeared as Ayesha, Janine’s sister.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.