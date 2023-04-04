First look of Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried from ‘The Crowded Room’ out

April 04, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

OTT platform Apple TV+ has released the release date and first look stills for its new thriller series, The Crowded Room, starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. The first three episodes of the series will be out on June 9, with new episodes out every Friday till July 28.

Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a suspect in custody for his involvement in a shooting in 1979’s New York. He’s interrogated by Rya Goodwin (Seyfried). The first-look images also feature Emmy Rossum as Danny’s mother. The series also stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Henry Eikenberry and guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

Inspired by Daniel Keyes’s biography The Minds of Billy Milligan, the series is created by Akiva Goldsman who is known for writing the Academy Award-winning A Beautiful Mind. The series is produced by Apple Studios and New Regency.