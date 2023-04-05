Malia Obama to make directorial debut with a short film

April 05, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

Malia Obama, the elder daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, is gearing up for developing her very own project — a short film that will be released under Donald Glover's new production company Gilga.

People’s report states that Glover recently revealed Malia’s association with the project and recalled an early conversation between him and Malia. “The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once,” Glover said. He told her, “You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around.”

Malia and Glover have earlier worked together. The former first daughter is already making her mark on Glover’s Amazon Prime Video series Swarm, which premiered on March 17.

Despite the show being her first major TV writing project, Malia already managed to impress Glover and his Swarm co-creator Janine Nabers. Malia collaborated with Nabers to write the pivotal episode ‘Girl, Bye,’ which continues the series’ storyline that centres around a young woman named Dre who is obsessed with a fictional R&B star resembling Beyonce.

"'Girl, Bye' is probably one of the wildest episodes," Nabers said. "I think it's going to surprise a lot of people. It's pretty dope. I'm really proud of it."

Malia, a Harvard graduate, previously had internships on Lena Dunham's Girls and at the Weinstein Company before working as a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series Extant. "I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," Glover said. "Her writing style is great."