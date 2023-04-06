HamberMenu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star with Idris Elba, John Cena in 'Heads of State'

Ilya Naishuller, best known for directing the 2021 film ‘Nobody’, will helm the project from a script by Josh Appelbaum

April 06, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Photo Credit: Andrew Whelan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to share screen space with Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena in the upcoming movie Heads of State.

The film comes from Amazon Studios, the banner behind Chopra's upcoming action series Citadel, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Ilya Naishuller, best known for directing the 2021 movie Nobody, will helm the project from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Harrison Query wrote the initial draft based on his idea.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the film is touted as Air Force One meets Midnight Run. It will be produced by the Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on moving to the U.S.: Was being pushed into corner in Hindi film industry

Cena, who will also executive the film, welcomed Chopra on board the project in a post on Twitter.

"THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra!" the "F9" star tweeted.

Replying to Cena's post, Chopra wrote, "Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo" Chopra's latest project, Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden, is set for premiere on Prime Video later this month. The actor will also feature in Sony’s Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan.

