Coming to Netflix: ‘BEEF’, ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’, ‘War Sailor’, and more

Avail on 4/1/2023

Weathering

After losing her baby and nearly her life during labor, a journalist unravels amid disturbing visions and chilling attacks as she grieves alone at home.

Avail on 4/2/2023

War Sailor: Limited Series

When WWII erupts, two sailors on a Norwegian merchant ship face brutal conditions as they fight to survive a conflict they were never asked to join.

Avail on 4/4/2023

The Signing

In this reality show, young Latino artists must impress music legends like Lex Borrero, Tainy and Rauw Alejandro to score the contract of a lifetime.

My Name Is Mo’Nique

You think you know Mo’Nique? From staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother’s sex warning, the comedy legend spills all in this stand-up special.

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman

She loves Jell-O salad, her three kids and her brawny grandbaby. Leanne Morgan shares stories about her life as a wife, mother and wearer of big panties.

Avail on 4/5/2023

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Lewis Capaldi’s journey from a scrappy teen with a viral performance to a Grammy-nominated pop star.

Avail on 4/6/2023

BEEF

A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.

IRL - In Real Love

Four singles seeking love navigate its ups and downs through real and online connections — but will they choose virtual romance, or go offline?

Avail on 4/7/2023

Transatlantic

Two Americans and their allies form a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII.

Thicker Than Water

A journalist’s life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord’s merciless scheme.

Chupa

While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather’s ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

When Granny Chetty is abducted by an evil ex-cop, Ticky and Baboo return for a wild rescue mission, complete with a prized necklace and a musical show.

Avail on 4/8/2023

Hunger

A talented young street food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef.

Avail on 4/10/2023

CoComelon: Season 8

Fun and learning go hand and hand in this kid-friendly compilation featuring familiar tunes like “Yankee Doodle,” “Skip to My Lou” and “Hokey Pokey.”

Avail on 4/11/2023

Avail on 4/12/2023

Smother-in-Law: Season 2

After some time in prison, nosy Isadir returns to her now-growing family — and to new friends, lovers and chances to cause trouble for Carlos and Alice.

Operation: Nation

A member of a nationalist group in Warsaw begins a forbidden romance with a passionate, left-wing activist, leading to a series of surprising events.

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks

Actor and comedian Celeste Barber takes the stage in Sydney to get personal in public about marriage, mental health, celebrity-branded sex toys and more.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

The 2013 Boston Marathon bombing paralyzed a great American city on what was supposed to be its happiest day. Ten years later, this three-part series delves into the massive manhunt that followed the tragedy, as remembered by the law enforcement officials who brought the bombers to justice and the survivors caught in the crossfire.

Avail on 4/13/2023

Florida Man

A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt.

Obsession

A respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2

After exiting Baby Corp, the Boss Baby and Tina form a fledgling startup to corner an untapped market: “difficult” babies who are the hardest to love.

Avail on 4/14/2023

Queenmaker

After a crisis of conscience, a powerful fixer uses her skills to propel a civil rights lawyer’s mayoral campaign — and take down her former employer.

Queens on the Run

Four best friends — and their newfound pet chicken — finally take the road trip they planned in high school. Will they manage to steer clear of trouble?

Seven Kings Must Die

In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.

Phenomena

Three middle-aged women who investigate paranormal events are put to the test when their leader Father Pilón disappears. Inspired by the real Hepta Group.