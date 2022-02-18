First Day First Show | ‘Alcarras’ wins Golden Bear, Bappi Lahiri passes away

Gautam Sunder February 18, 2022 18:58 IST

Gautam Sunder February 18, 2022 18:58 IST

Curated every week, this newsletter brings you the latest and best from the world of movies and entertainment

Curated every week, this newsletter brings you the latest and best from the world of movies and entertainment

Around Tinsel Town

Catalan family drama ‘Alcarras’ wins Berlin’s Golden Bear

Disney names executive to oversee metaverse strategy

2022 K-Dramas to look out for: ‘Thirty-Nine,’ ‘Juvenile Justice,’ more

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox . You can subscribe for free here

Bollywood

In the ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer, Akshay Kumar stars in a gangster ‘film within a film’



Our code of editorial values