First Day First Show | ‘Alcarras’ wins Golden Bear, Bappi Lahiri passes away
Around Tinsel Town
Catalan family drama ‘Alcarras’ wins Berlin’s Golden Bear
Disney names executive to oversee metaverse strategy
2022 K-Dramas to look out for: ‘Thirty-Nine,’ ‘Juvenile Justice,’ more
Bollywood
In the ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer, Akshay Kumar stars in a gangster ‘film within a film’
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
‘Pitching Pyaar’ is Audible’s latest offering, starring actors Shreya Dhanwanthary and Veer Rajwant Singh
Tamannaah Bhatia to play a female bouncer in ‘Babli Bouncer’
Young adult dramedy series ‘Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’ to debut on Netflix in March
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on making ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: We were never restricted
Kamal Amrohi’s grandson Bilal to make a fictional series based on ‘Pakeezah’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon to star in ‘Noorani Chehra’
R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ to release theatrically on July 1
Hollywood
‘Stranger Things’ to end with fifth season on Netflix
‘Forrest Gump’ trio of Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth to reunite for ‘Here’ adaptation
Keri Russell to lead Netflix political drama ‘The Diplomat’
Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host ceremony
Simu Liu set to join Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ movie
Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist to headline Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’
Ivan Reitman, producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ director, dies at 75
Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’ ‘Deep Water’ to premiere on Prime Video in March
Regional cinema
Actor Nagarjuna adopts 1,080 acres to set up urban park in Chengicherla
Remembering Bappi Lahiri’s Telugu cinema chartbusters
Prime Video will adapt “Modern Love” in three Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
‘Arabic Kuthu’: First single from Vijay’s ‘Beast’ released
New in streaming
New on Netflix: The second season of Space Force, the reboot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a three-part documentary on Kanye West, and more.
New on Amazon Prime: Relationship drama Gehraiyaan, the fourth season of Killing Eve, and more.
New on Disney+ Hotstar: Mini-series Pam And Tommy, Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story, etc.
The complete list of new arrivals on streaming platforms are linked further below in the newsletter.
Essential Reading
1) Anup Singh recounts Irrfan Khan’s last dance in new book ‘Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind’
>> The filmmaker on reliving his memories working with the late actor, to realise his new book here
2) Past forward: Why filmmakers tap into nostalgia these days
>> From Hridayam to Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, all about the new trend in town here
3) Bappi-da quits the dance floor
>> Why the composer will be remembered for his infectious music and endearing personality here
4) Magical realism meets teenage drama in ‘The Sky is Everywhere’
>> Director Josephine Decker and the cast delve into the making of a story that celebrates the messiness of being young, here
5) The elusive film stars: When Ajith served a dosa
>> How celebrities were much more accessible before social media and OTT platforms came along here
6) How Céline Sciamma made the perfect pandemic film
>> The celebrated French director talks about Petite Maman here
7) Should a reality show judge aim to be a Simon Cowell or a Jennifer Lopez?
>> From American Idol to The Voice, a look at today’s modern-day reality show mentors here
What to watch
1) Tom Holland’s Uncharted is a plastic video game affair
2) An amateurish narration of an outdated story makes Son of India an excruciating watch
3) Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary The Tinder Swindler is a lesson in vulnerability
4) In Moonfall, Roland Emmerich is in fine fettle with this story of the moon being an alien ship and under attack
Review of the week
In Aaraattu, the obsession to recapture the spirit of the old Mohanlal films is also quite evident
