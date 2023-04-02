In pictures: Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz grace NMACC opening event

April 02, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Several Bollywood and Hollywood actors marked their presence at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) in Mumbai. The NMACC is set to showcase India’s finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

Actor Zendaya wearing a sari poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas pose on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Gigi Hadid wearing a sari poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai, India, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Actor Penelope Cruz poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Actor Tom Holland poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Veteran actor Rajinikanth during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, in Mumbai.

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor pose on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Bollywood actress Rekha poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi at the launch of 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' (NMACC).

Kriti Sanon attends the second day inaugural function of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput at the launch of 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' (NMACC)