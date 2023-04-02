HamberMenu
In pictures: Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz grace NMACC opening event

Take a look at the red carpet looks of Hollywood and Bollywood stars who graced the two day long inaugural function of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

April 02, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Several Bollywood and Hollywood actors marked their presence at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) in Mumbai. The NMACC is set to showcase India’s finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

Photo: Reuters

Actor Zendaya wearing a sari poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Photo: Reuters

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas pose on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Photo: NIHARIKA KULKARNI

Gigi Hadid wearing a sari poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai, India, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Photo: Reuters

Actor Penelope Cruz poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Photo: Reuters

Actor Tom Holland poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Photo: AP

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh.

Photo: Reuters

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Photo: PTI

Veteran actor Rajinikanth during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, in Mumbai.

Photo: Reuters

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor pose on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Photo: Reuters

Bollywood actress Rekha poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Photo: ANI

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi at the launch of 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' (NMACC).

Photo: PTI

Kriti Sanon attends the second day inaugural function of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Photo: ANI

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput at the launch of 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' (NMACC)

Photo: Reuters

Gauri, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, her son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan pose on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

