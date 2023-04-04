HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Extraction 2’ teaser trailer: Chris Hemsworth is back as the unstoppable Tyler Rake

Director Sam Hargrave and producers Russo Brothers return in the sequel that is set to premiere on Netflix on June 16

April 04, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chris Hemsworth in a still from ‘Extraction 2’

Chris Hemsworth in a still from ‘Extraction 2’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has released the teaser trailer of Extraction 2, the much-awaited sequel to its 2020 hit action film. Lead star Chris Hemsworth returns with director Sam Hargrave and producers Russo Brothers in the sequel that is set to premiere on the streaming platform on June 16.

The teaser trailer shows Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake back in the thick of action during what looks like a prison riot as he attempts to rescue a young girl while fighting off dozens of men. The video is edited to make it look like a one-shot take - a technique that was used to its best in the first movie as well. “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Tyler is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held,” reads the plotline of the movie that has a screenplay by Joe Russo.

Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

Notably, the first film was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

Extraction 2 is produced by Russos, Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, Hargrave, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, and Jake Aust serve as executive producers.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.