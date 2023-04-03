Trailer of ‘Secret Invasion’ out; Nick Fury becomes the most wanted man on the planet

April 03, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The trailer of Marvel’s new series, Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L Jackson, has been released. The espionage thriller will premiere on June 21 on Disney Hotstar and will stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

In Marvel Studios’ new series, set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Apart from Samuel L. Jackson, the series also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.