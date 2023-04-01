HamberMenu
Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and others also marked their presence at the grand event

April 01, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - Mumbai

ANI
Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Several Bollywood celebs on Friday marked their presence at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) in Mumbai.

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts. The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

Hosts of the evening, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were seen posing in front of the shutterbugs. Mukesh donned an all-black Jodhpuri suit, whereas Nita Ambani opted for a beautiful blue saree.

Priyanka Chopra during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Priyanka Chopra during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre | Photo Credit: Shashank Parade, PTI

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas gathered all the eyeballs with her stylish attire and was seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Veteran actor Rajinikanth during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre | Photo Credit: Shashank Parade, PTI

Superstar Rajinikanth marked his presence along with his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Shah Rukh Khan’s look for the NMACC opening

Shah Rukh Khan’s look for the NMACC opening | Photo Credit: Instagram/Pooja Dadlani

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan were also present at the event.

Film producer and fashion designer Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana Khan, son Aryan Khan and Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Film producer and fashion designer Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana Khan, son Aryan Khan and Bollywood actor Salman Khan | Photo Credit: Shashank Parade, PTI

Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’, Salman Khan, looked stylish in a black suit and was seen posing with SRK’s family. Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked super cute as they were seen twinning in traditional off-white outfits. Shahid Kapoor was seen posing in front of the shutterbugs with his wife Mira Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre | Photo Credit: Shashank Parade, PTI

Actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also made an appearance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrived at the event along with actor Karisma Kapoor.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a traditional green outfit, as she was seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Actor Varun Dhawan was seen having fun with his Bhediya co-actor Kriti Sanon at the event.

Actor Alia Bhatt was seen posing with her mother Soni Razdan, her father Mahesh Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked adorable as they attended the event in traditional attires.

Veteran star Jeetendra arrived at the opening party along with his daughter Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor. Actor Vidya Balan was spotted at the event along with her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur.Actor Sonam Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-white traditional outfit.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural | Photo Credit: Shashank Parade, PTI

Actor Aamir Khan attended the event along with his family members.Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen posing in front of the paps with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Apart from them, several other celebs like Jasprit Bumrah, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Sania Mirza and Athiya Shetty also attended the event.

