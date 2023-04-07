HamberMenu
Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Section 84’ adds Nimrat Kaur to cast

The courtroom drama thriller is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of ‘Te3n’ and ‘The Girl On The Train’ fame

April 07, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Nimrat Kaur

Actor Nimrat Kaur has joined the cast of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie Section 84, the makers announced on April 7.

The courtroom drama thriller is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of Te3n and The Girl On The Train fame. It will also feature actors Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Kaur, known for performances in movies The Lunchbox and Airlift, said she is excited to collaborate with Bachchan and Dasgupta.

“Embarking on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life with the unsurpassable privilege of being immortalised on screen with Mr Amitabh Bachchan. So grateful to Ribhu Dasgupta for this incredible and riveting opportunity,” the 41-year-old actor said in a statement.

Section 84 marks the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta, following TV miniseries Yudh and Te3n. The upcoming movie is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar.

Kaur was most recently seen in Netflix's Dasvi, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will next star in the social thriller Happy Teacher's Day.

