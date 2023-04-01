HamberMenu
Kristen Stewart directs ‘The Film’ for indie rock supergroup Boygenius

Running for 14 minutes, the short accompanies the group’s debut studio album ‘The Record’

April 01, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

Kristen Stewart has directed a short film for indie rock supergroup Boygenius, to accompany the group’s recently released debut studio album The Record.

The short, straightforwardly titled The Film, premiered at the launch of event of the album at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. Running for 14 minutes, it combines visuals from interconnected music videos for three songs featured on the album, namely ‘$20,’ ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’.

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2023: Kristen Stewart takes on jury president duties in Berlin

Boygenius singer Julien Baker appears in the first section set around a large house and a junkyard. In the second section, Phoebe Bridgers stands and sings in a monster truck arena. Lucy Dacus appears in the final section painting a house blue.

The Film ends, provocatively, with the bandmates snogging in bed.

Kristen Stewart has directed music videos in the past as well as the short films Come Swim and Crickets. She is making her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of a memoir by American author Lidia Yuknavitch.

