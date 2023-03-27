March 27, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 12:32 pm IST

The raids and arrests on a group suspected of extremist violence and Khalistani separatism in Punjab, and the hunt for its leader Amrit Pal Singh, saw repercussions last week for Indian diplomacy around the world from the U.K. and the U.S. to Canada.

Our coverage last week looked at how overseas Khalistani protests have played out, the security impact on India’s embassies and consulates, and how the Indian Government has responded.

In London last weekend, protesters shouted Khalistani slogans and attempted to enter the High Commission. There clearly wasn’t adequate security from the U.K., as indicated by the fact that one protester was able to climb up to the Indian High Commission balcony and bring down the Tricolour. India lodged a strong protest pointing to the “indifference” of the British government, and summoned the British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Members of the Indian diaspora in the U.K. then responded by gathering outside the High Commission for a demonstration of solidarity.

U.K. government then belatedly beefed up security outside the High Commission, and at least a hundred police officers stood guard on both sides of the road and were on standby in the Aldwych neighbourhood, as The Hindu’s Sriram Lakshman reported from the scene.

Then on Tuesday, U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly sought to allay security concerns of the Indian High Commission and said the U.K. government was working with the Metropolitan Police and would “make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff as we did for today’s demonstration”.

The protests also spread to the U.S. India lodged a strong protest with the United States after acts of vandalism by pro-Khalistan elements targeting its consulate in San Francisco. The MEA summoned U.S. Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Jones and reminded the U.S. of its “basic obligation” to protect India’s diplomatic missions on its territory. Besides the incidents in London and San Francisco, reports said that the Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, had to cancel an event after sword-wielding individuals gathered at a venue.

A group of Khalistan supporters also gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington and many of their speakers tried to incite violence, but timely intervention by an alert U.S. Secret Service and local police prevented a repeat of the vandalism seen in London and San Francisco.

India over the weekend also summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and asked the Justin Trudeau government to “arrest and prosecute” pro-Khalistan elements in Canada. And two days after the incident in London, law enforcement agencies in New Delhi removed the barricades around the British High Commission and the residence of U.K. High Commissioner Alex Ellis. India also reminded the U.K. and the U.S. that it does not want “assurances”, but expects “actions” by host countries to prevent attacks on its diplomatic missions.

In this week’s World View, Suhasini Haidar examined whether the Khalistan separatist problem is becoming a diplomatic challenge for India, as well as whether tit for tat measures from India are the right response.

