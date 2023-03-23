March 23, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - LONDON

Khalistani protesters gathered opposite the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday to protest the recent police action in Punjab. The atmosphere became especially tense from time to time with protesters throwing flares and water bottles at the High Commission and some pushing at barricades set up by the police.

After being criticised for lax security during Sunday’s protest, when the national flag was taken down from the High Commission building, at least a hundred police officers stood guard on both sides of the road and were on standby in the Aldwych neighbourhood.

Prior to the planned protest, which was organised by the Federation of Sikh Organisations and the Sikh Youth Jathebandia, the Metropolitan Police told The Hindu that adequate security was in place.

“I think we have a very good policing operation … in place,” a Sargeant Scott told The Hindu on Wednesday morning.

One police officer estimated for that there were “a couple of thousand” protesters at Wednesday’s demonstration.

A very large Indian flag was fixed to the ‘India House‘ (the High Commission) building front, with flags in each window and the national colours draped across the length of the roof.

Protesters waved flags, mostly yellow and blue Khalistani flags, some wore Khalistan T-shirts and sweatshirts. A few of them carried placards with ‘ Warsi Punjab de’ written on it and called for an end to the media blackout in Punjab (Internet services have mostly been restored). Some called for the release of Amritpal Singh, a separatist preacher, who is actually not under arrest but on the run from the police.

Speakers, who used microphones to address the crowds, accused the Indian media of bias and the crowd hurled insults at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One speaker said that in India, the idea of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ was welcomed, but that other ideas (which linked religion and statehood) were considered forms of separatism. At one point, the speakers provided detailed instructions to the crowd on how to handle the police - saying the Metropolitan Police were “puppets” of the Indian government.

Individuals, presumably most or all of whom were Indian High Commission staff, were observed on top of the High Commission building waving flags back at the protesters. The crowds were kept behind the barricade by several rows of officers. A few police officers on the High Commission side of Aldwych were seen with ink on their uniforms.

The protest continued past its scheduled time of two hours.