July 29, 2024 09:36

Nirmala Sitharaman to move J&K Appropriation (No 3) Bill in Lok Sabha

As the Parliament is set to convene for the ongoing Budget Session on July 29, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

“Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25. Also to introduce and move the bill,” the list of businesses stated.

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2024, aims to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25.

According to the agenda released, the discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament on Monday. The discussion on the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, 2024-25, which was also presented on Tuesday, will also continue.

ANI