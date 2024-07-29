Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak on the Union Budget 2024 at 2 p.m. in the Lower House today. The first day of the first Budget Session of the 18th Lok Sabha kicked off in Parliament on July 22. The session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight Budget on July 23 for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. This was the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected in June. Read the Budget highlights here.Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged discrimination with Opposition-ruled States in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said her speech mentioned projects for only two States. On Friday, proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were chaotic, with protests and disruptions.Track latest updates from the Parliament here:
- July 29, 2024 09:40In Rajya Sabha, general discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 and J&K Budget is scheduled to continue.
- July 29, 2024 09:36Nirmala Sitharaman to move J&K Appropriation (No 3) Bill in Lok Sabha
As the Parliament is set to convene for the ongoing Budget Session on July 29, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.
“Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25. Also to introduce and move the bill,” the list of businesses stated.
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2024, aims to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25.
According to the agenda released, the discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament on Monday. The discussion on the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, 2024-25, which was also presented on Tuesday, will also continue.
- July 29, 2024 09:33Congress to raise ‘Delhi infrastructure’ issue in Lok Sabha today
Congress leader Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in the House to discuss “demanding accountability for Delhi’s infrastructure tragedies and tragic losses”.
Three students allegedly died and several were trapped, after a nearby drain burst which led to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said. Videos of the area showed Rau’s IAS Study Circle in old Rajinder Nagar completely flooded, with rescuers struggling to pump out the water.
The Delhi police arrested the coordinator of the centre and the owner of the building, and booked them for culpable homicide. The accused have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.
- July 29, 2024 07:51Rahul Gandhi likely to speak on Union Budget 2024 in Lok Sabha today
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak on the Union Budget 2024 at 2 p.m. in the Lower House today. According to the ANI sources, Congress MPs believe that, as the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul must address the House.
Earlier, in a meeting with Congress Lok Sabha MPs, Rahul Gandhi stated that since he has already spoken during the special session of Parliament, he believes others should also be given a chance on a rotational basis, instead of him speaking every time.
As per the sources, party MPs are insisting that Rahul’s address will have a significant impact as the Leader of the Opposition, and thus he should speak. According to sources, Mr. Gandhi has not made a final decision yet, but due to the pressure from MPs, he will decide today morning.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the Union Budget presented on Tuesday, saying that it is an attack on the “dignity of India’s federal structure”.