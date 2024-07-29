GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Delhi coaching centre flooding LIVE updates: Delhi Police arrests five more, including basement owner

MCD terminates junior engineer; students protest, highlight safety violations at coaching centres across the city

Updated - July 29, 2024 02:20 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 01:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A student holds a poster during a protest outside Rau’s IAS Study Circle where three students died after the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rain at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024.

A student holds a poster during a protest outside Rau’s IAS Study Circle where three students died after the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rain at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Police on July 29 said that five more persons have been arrested in connection with the UPSC coaching centre case where three students died due to flooding in the institute’s basement.

The arrested persons include the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appears to have damaged the gate of the building. With these arrests, total number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to seven, Delhi Police said in a statement.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) terminated a junior engineer and suspended an assistant engineer.

Meanwhile, students of Rau’s IAS Study Circle and other institutes have expressed their anger over the incident, highlighted safety violations at coaching centres across the city, and raised questions over the “negligence” of the Delhi government.

Many students also held a protest and raised slogans against authorities outside the coaching centre over the deaths in the basement.

On July 27, three students allegedly died and several were trapped, after a nearby drain burst which led to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar. 

Videos of the area showed Rau’s IAS Study Circle in old Rajinder Nagar completely flooded, with rescuers struggling to pump out the water.

Follow our live updates here:
  • July 29, 2024 14:19
    MCD launches anti-encroachment drive in Old Rajinder Nagar

    MCD launched an anti-encroachment drive in Old Rajinder Nagar to remove illegal structures covering storm drains in the area which leads to waterlogging.

    Some bulldozers were seen in action near Rau’s IAS Study Circle.

    New Delhi: Police personnel guard as a bulldozer demolishes parts of the IAS coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar, where 3 students died due to drowning, in New Delhi, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_29_2024_000099B)

    The MCD commissioner had told PTI earlier that storm drains had been covered by encroachers in the area and this led to waterlogging and rainwater entering the basement of the coaching centre.

    - PTI

  • July 29, 2024 14:10
    Delhi mayor calls emergency meeting over coaching centre deaths

    Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi will hold an emergency meeting of civic officials.

    The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the MCD headquarters, an official said.

    The MCD commissioner, water board chief executive officer and the public works department principal secretary will attend the meeting, the official said.

    - PTI

  • July 29, 2024 14:08
    Security beefed up as students protest in Old Rajinder Nagar coaching hub

    Security has been beefed up in the Old Rajinder Nagar area amid a protest by civil service aspirants.

    The protesting aspirants have gathered outside Rau’s IAS Study Circle demanding justice for the students who lost their lives on Saturday.

    - PTI

  • July 29, 2024 14:06
    Political blame game over UPSC aspirants’ deaths continues in Delhi 

    The political blame game over the death of the three students continues.

    The BJP is set to protest outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi against the alleged “criminal negligence” of the Delhi Government that led to the deaths.

    Meanwhile, the AAP will protest outside the office of the Central Government-appointed Lieutenant Governor, demanding the removal of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and punitive actions against officials who did not desilt the drains. The AAP has been alleging that the L-G is not taking action against officials, despite multiple complaints against them.

  • July 29, 2024 14:02
    Five more arrested, including basement owner

    Delhi Police on July 29 said that five more persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

    The arrested persons include the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appears to have damaged the gate of the building. With these arrests, total number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to seven, Delhi Police said in a statement.

    Read the full story here.
  • July 29, 2024 14:00
    MCD terminates junior engineer, suspends assistant engineer

    A junior engineer has been terminated and an assistant engineer suspended in connection with the case, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said.

    The action has been taken against the officials of the maintenance department for the Karol Bagh Zone.

    Read the full story here.

