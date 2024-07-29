Delhi coaching centre flooding LIVE updates: Delhi Police arrests five more, including basement owner

Delhi Police on July 29 said that five more persons have been arrested in connection with the UPSC coaching centre case where three students died due to flooding in the institute’s basement.

The arrested persons include the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appears to have damaged the gate of the building. With these arrests, total number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to seven, Delhi Police said in a statement.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) terminated a junior engineer and suspended an assistant engineer.

Meanwhile, students of Rau’s IAS Study Circle and other institutes have expressed their anger over the incident, highlighted safety violations at coaching centres across the city, and raised questions over the “negligence” of the Delhi government.

Many students also held a protest and raised slogans against authorities outside the coaching centre over the deaths in the basement.

On July 27, three students allegedly died and several were trapped, after a nearby drain burst which led to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Videos of the area showed Rau’s IAS Study Circle in old Rajinder Nagar completely flooded, with rescuers struggling to pump out the water.