Chennai city police arrest social media commentator Kishore K. Swamy

Mr. Swamy was arrested on Monday for a tweet that allegedly defamed T.N. CM Stalin

November 21, 2022 12:14 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kishore K. Swamy

Kishore K. Swamy | Photo Credit: Facebook / Kishore K. Swamy

The Chennai City police have arrested social media commentator Kishore K. Swamy on Monday for putting out a tweet demeaning Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. 

A senior official of the City Police confirming the arrest, said a case was filed against Kishore K. Swamy by the Central Crime Branch after he put out a tweet on November 1, about flooding in Pulianthope causing hardship to the people and the ineffectiveness of the State machinery.

The CCB filed a case against him for showing in bad light, the State government and the Chief Minister, he added. 

The accused was arrested from a hideout in Puducherry after a sessions court in Chennai denied him anticipatory bail. 

