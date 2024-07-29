India will look to advance further today after India opened their medal tally at the Paris 2024 Olympics as shooter Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event and became the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Summer Games.

Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics in Paris on July 28.

Meanwhile, India’s tennis campaign at the Paris Olympics lasted just one day as Sumit Nagal and the men’s doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji bowed out after losing their respective opening matches to French challengers, here on July 28.

