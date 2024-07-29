GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Paris Olympics day 3 LIVE updates: Below-par Indian women exit in the quarterfinals

After winning the game against New Zealand, Indian men’s hockey team will be up against Argentina on day 3 of Paris Olympics 2024

Updated - July 29, 2024 10:55 am IST

Published - July 29, 2024 10:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
India's Bhajan Kaur shoots during the women's team quarterfinals competition between the Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

India's Bhajan Kaur shoots during the women's team quarterfinals competition between the Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP

India will look to advance further today after India opened their medal tally at the Paris 2024 Olympics as shooter Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event and became the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Summer Games. 

India schedule: July 29 — Day 3

Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics in Paris on July 28.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Countries with most medals, India’s haul and more

Meanwhile, India’s tennis campaign at the Paris Olympics lasted just one day as Sumit Nagal and the men’s doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji bowed out after losing their respective opening matches to French challengers, here on July 28. 

Also Read: Malleswari to Bhaker: Eight Indian women and their nine Olympic medals

Catch all the action in this LIVE blog:
  • July 29, 2024 10:31
    Below-par Indian women exit in the quarterfinals

    Paris Olympics: Below-par Indian women exit in the quarterfinals

    India's women archery team faces defeat at Paris Olympics, but looks to bounce back in individual events.

