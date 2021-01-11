Data | What is the COVID-19 vaccine policy of countries across the world?

11 January 2021 21:37 IST

Among the countries that began inoculation, the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine is the most popular

At least 45 countries have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines as of January 6, a rapid rise from only eight nations a fortnight ago. While most of the nations that began vaccination drives have prioritised front-line workers, many have included the elderly and clinically vulnerable groups.

Bahrain has adopted a universal vaccination policy. After Israel and the UAE, Bahrain has administered the highest number of doses relative to its population. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the most popular among the list of approved candidates.

Vaccine policy

The table classifies countries based on which of the three groups - essential workers, the elderly, and clinically vulnerable - were chosen to receive the vaccine first.

While in Singapore, vaccination is available for only one group, in India, all three groups have been chosen. In the UAE, select members outside the three groups are also eligible.

*According to the Centre, vaccination will begin on January 16.

Steady climb

The chart shows the number of countries where at least one person was vaccinated, starting from December 8, 2020. As of January 6, 45 such countries have been added to the list.

Doses administered

The chart depicts the number of vaccine doses administered per 1 lakh people in a country. The graph does not represent the number of people, but the number of doses administered.

The makers

The table lists the different vaccines and countries administering them. Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine is the most widely administered, with more than 30 countries using it. India will be the second country after the U.K. to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced here as Covishield.

Source: Policy data sourced from Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker; Our World in Data