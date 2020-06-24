Data | Not just Mumbai and Chennai, COVID-19 cases are starting to swell in Cooch Behar and Ayodhya too

A health worker carries medical waste for disposal at Calcutta Medical College Hospital. File

24 June 2020 12:57 IST

While the former two continue to bear the brunt, districts such as the latter, though having a relatively lower disease burden, have witnessed an exponential rise in cases in June

Though Mumbai and Chennai continue to bear the brunt of COVID-19, cases are also rapidly rising in several Tier-II and Tier-III districts.

While those districts have a lower disease burden, cases have grown at a much faster pace in the last one month. The increase in deaths has been relatively slower.

New targets

The graph plots the number of confirmed cases in each district against the % change in cases compared to a month ago. While Mumbai continues to be the worst affected district, the spread of cases increased exponentially in districts such as Cooch Behar and Alipurduar in West Bengal, both of which had no cases one month back and recorded 288 cases and 173 cases respectively as of June 21.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which had 1 confirmed case a month back, recorded 216 cases as of June 21.

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Cases

The table divides the districts into three categories based on the number of cases as of June 21 (new) and the number of cases one month ago (old): those with lesser than 99 cases; 500 to 999 cases and more than 999 cases. For instance, 28 districts in Gujarat recorded 0-99 cases a month ago, while only 15 districts did so as of June 21.

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

While the number of districts which recorded less than 100 cases went down drastically, those with more than 500 cases went up significantly across most States in this one month period.

Deaths

The table divides the districts into three categories based on the number of deaths as of June 21 (new) and the number of deaths one month ago (old): those with 9 deaths or lesser; 50 to 99 deaths and greater than 99 deaths. For instance, 30 districts in Gujarat recorded less than 9 deaths a month ago, while only 23 did so as of June 21.

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

Also read: Data | Coronavirus deaths increasing significantly in several States