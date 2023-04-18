  1. As the Ukraine war grinds on, Russia, India seek ways to keep defence trade afloat:A year after the war began, there are growing concerns about Russia’s ability to continue to supply defence systems to India, but officials and experts say trade could flourish once payment issues are resolved, Ksenia Kondratieva reports from St. Petersburg.
  2. In Dhaka’s mushrooming markets, fear of fire always lingers:The Bangladesh capital’s crowded markets, which provide an economic lifeline to hundreds of thousands of workers, have also been death traps with fire incidents reported every year, Arun Devnath reports from Dhaka.
  3. The Dalai Lama | Straddling the spiritual and the political:The spiritual leader who fled to India in 1959 is now seeking a non-violent resolution of the ‘Tibetan question’, modernising the political and temporal aspects of the organisation in exile and greater autonomy for Tibetans within the region, writes Srinivasan Ramani in  The Hindu Profiles.
  4. Good Friday Agreement | Echoes from the ‘Troubles’:As Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government remains suspended, the U.S. is urging all sides to keep up the spirit of the 1998 deal that brought peace to the region, writes G. Sampath in The Hindu Profiles.
  5. Finland’s journey, from neutral to NATO:Finland’s membership only highlights the point that Moscow and Helsinki need to engage in bilateral dialogue to try and understand their security concerns, writes Tatiana Belousova.