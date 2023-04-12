HamberMenu
Myanmar opposition outfit calls for action against military junta after air raid kills women and children

In a statement sent to The Hindu, the National Unity Consultative Council said the military rulers of Myanmar are committing war crimes

April 12, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
The aftermath of an airstrike in Pazigyi village in Sagaing Region’s Kanbalu Township, Myanmar, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Dozens of villagers in central Myanmar have been killed in an air attack carried out Tuesday by the Southeast Asian country’s military government.

The aftermath of an airstrike in Pazigyi village in Sagaing Region’s Kanbalu Township, Myanmar, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Dozens of villagers in central Myanmar have been killed in an air attack carried out Tuesday by the Southeast Asian country’s military government. | Photo Credit: AP

The international community should act against the military junta of Myanmar in the backdrop of the latest airstrike in the country’s Sagaing province that killed at least 60 civilians including women and children, Myanmar’s Opposition leaders have said.

ALSO READ
The quest for hope in Myanmar

In a statement sent to The Hindu, the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC) consisting of the opposition parties and ethnic groups opposed to the junta, said the military rulers of Myanmar are committing war crimes.

“Military junta’s fighter jet from Tada-U Airport bombed over the civilian population in Pazigyi village in Kanbalu township in Sagaing region at 7.45 am on 11 April 2023, followed by two rocket and machine gun attacks from a MI35 from North-Western Command five minutes later. The combined attack killed about 60 civilians including children, women and elders, injuring many others,” said the National Unity Consultative Council. 

A source from NUCC said that there is a possibility of more airstrikes by the Myanmar military against civilians in Chin, Kachin and Sagaing regions. Tuesday’s attack came a day after Falam township in Chin state was targeted in which nine civilians including three women were killed.

ALSO READ
The battle for democracy in Myanmar | In Focus podcast

Vast areas within Myanmar are under the control of Ethnic Resistance Organisations (EROs). The junta is also facing pushback from the People’s Defence Forces and Local Defence Forces at these areas that are not under its control. 

The operations inside Sagaing took place far from the India-Myanmar border though the conflict between the “revolutionary forces of the opposition” and the Myanmar Junta’s military has pushed a large number of displaced persons from Chin State that borders Mizoram and Manipur. 

“We are committed to bringing about justice for the innocent people killed in these attacks and to build federal democratic union which is the aspiration of the people of all national races. We call on the international community to take effective actions against the military junta who are committing such heinous crimes,” said the National Unity Consultative Council. 

