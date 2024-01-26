GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This story is part of
Spotlight- Telangana
With the mercury steadily rising, spot-billed ducks seem to be cooling off at Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad. File
Sircilla power loom.

Telangans’s Sircilla power loom weavers in a knot

P. Sridhar
You're reading this story
Prop roots of 800-year-old Pillalamarri banyan tree in Mahabubnagar being trained through PVC pipes stuffed with organic material and soil.

A tangle in Pillalamarri’s triumph tale

V. Swathi
P. Susheela, whose son, daughter-in-law, two daughters and twin grandchildren were murdered by a family friend, at her house in Makloor village of Nizamabad district.

Six murders, one sinister betrayal

Marri Ramu
Traffic snarls witnessed outside the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, also known as the Chief Minister’s camp office, in Hyderabad as people queue up to attend Praja Vani on December 15.

From iron fences to open doors 

Naveen Kumar
The Tank Bund lit up, making it appear like a fairyland, but the road was out of bounds for citizens of Hyderabad.

When Tank Bund was out of bounds for Hyderabadis 

Serish Nanisetti
Shloka Reddy with grandmother, Radhika Reddy and mother, Deepika Reddy.

Shloka Reddy’s solo performance: dance legacy across three generations

S B Vijaya Mary
A polling station at Kulsumpura in Karwan Assembly Constituency was deserted after the initial burst of voting.

Hyderabad poll turnout: Voter apathy or systemic flaw?

V. Swathi
Sirpur MLa Palvai Harish Rao during his campaign in the constituency

New wave, new wins: Newcomers in Telangana Assembly

Ravi Reddy,P. Sridhar
The century-old banyans, planted during the last Nizam’s rule.

Banyans of Chevella in Telangana live for another day

V. Swathi
CSI Medak Diocese Communication Group member D. Sudesh Kumar showing the CWG Commission board at the Cemetery 12 at Trimulgherry, Hyderabad on Monday, November 13, 2023, which are marked as Commonwealth War Graves.

Significance of the colonial-era cemetery in Secunderabad

Ravi Reddy
In the run-up to the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections, there is a sense of the routine among Hyderabadis. The election narrative does not include development or expectations and focuses on personalities and political parties. 

Telangana Assembly elections | Low expectations and limited hopes

Serish Nanisetti
Doctors have reported a shortage of assistant professors in a majority of the 19 departments at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool, which was opened last year and currently has two cohorts of MBBS students enrolled. The situation is similar in many other government medical colleges in the State.

Rx for recruitment: Telangana medical colleges in critical need of faculty

Siddharth Kumar Singh
The high street of Somajiguda in Hyderabad, lined with jewellery stores, is wearing a deserted look since last fortnight as the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct is in force due to forthcoming elections in Telangana.

Election Code robs trade of glitter in Telangana amid upcoming polls

Serish Nanisetti,M. Rajeev
The Hussainsagar in Hyderabad is shrinking from within as the silt and sewage flowing into the lake is being accumulated and turned into islands changing the ecology of the lake.

Islands of trouble in the Hussainsagar

V. Swathi
Patients, despite paying substantial consultation fees and diligently booking appointments well in advance, find themselves enduring extended wait times before finally getting to consult with their doctors at corporate hospitals in the twin cities.

Hyderabad’s booming healthcare industry strains under heavy patient traffic

Siddharth Kumar Singh
The many incidents of inmates of government-run schools and hostels in the State falling sick after consuming food served at the institutes, over the past two weeks, have triggered public ire with parents demanding concrete steps from the government to ensure safe and healthy food for the children.

When school hostels dish out health concerns

Marri Ramu
A cache of drugs seized by the Hyderabad police.

Getting lost in the labyrinth of drug addiction in Hyderabad 

Naveen Kumar
The daily commute is an ordeal for the people of Korkatpadu as the forest pathway to the hamlet often turns into a muddy trail, making it difficult to even walk; Kosi being carried in a doli to the hospital.

On a doli and a prayer 

P. Sridhar
The Osmania General Hospital on the banks of the River Musi is a visual marker of Hyderabad, but the infrastructure in the facility has become a cause of concern over the years.

A hospital in search of a cure 

Siddharth Kumar Singh,Serish Nanisetti
)Students at the 2023 Education USA ‘Study in the U.S.’ University Fair organised by the United States-India Educational Foundation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, United States’ million-dollar baby, and vice versa

B. Pradeep
With the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the 72-hour window for submitting applications between August 8 and 10 across Telangana resulted in a stampede-like situation at different offices.

The agonising wait for a house in Telangana

P. Sridhar ,M. Rajeev,R. Avadhani
The place was functioning like any other IT company with employees busy making calls and others typing away at their desks.

Web control, crime patrol or Real pawns in cybercrime

Naveen Kumar
Killing fields: The hillock in Kokapet, where HMDA earned ₹100 crore per acre, is being pounded to dust to give rise to multi-storeyed structures on the outer periphery of Hyderabad.

Telangana spotlight | Urban development poses serious threat to environment

V. Swathi
Nearly half of the bridge over Jampanna Vagu connecting Dodla and Kondai (via Malyala) villages got washed away in the flash floods on July 27 in Mulugu district.

The force of the flood in Telangana

Marri Ramu ,P. Sridhar
A donor heart from a brain-dead patient has been allotted to a needy patient at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and will be transported from Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad, in a green channel for heart transplantation to NIMS, in Hyderabad on October 07, 2022.

Life after death: 327 life-saving procedures done in Telangana through Organ transplants

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Students and teachers interacting with elders of a village near Kodada. Telangana Sahitya Academy Chairman Juluru Gowrishanker is seen. Special Arrangement

Back to the future

R. Ravikanth Reddy
Not an inch left: Footpaths in Hyderabad have become free commercial spaces, where obstructions ranging from small shops, private parking, avenue trees, garbage and repairs, make paths unwalkable. 

Hyderabad | The city of cars has no space for pedestrians

B. Pradeep
Atma Gaurava (self-respect) Bhavans in Hyderabad, a novel concept of the Telangana government for constructing buildings for all castes for social, cultural and educational uplift, are likely to take longer for completion.

Legal tangles to hamstring Atma Gaurva Bhavans in Telangana 

M. Rajeev
MGBS Metro Station in Hyderabad wears a deserted look due to low patronage on Friday, June 16.

The Green Metro Line blues

V. Geetanath
Saidabad Police Station in Hyderabad

Friendly police in Hyderabad, a welcome overhaul

Naveen Kumar
Due to the targets set at corporate educational institutions, there is too much pressure put on the students to deliver outstanding performance, say experts

Not the end of the road

Naveen Kumar, Siddharth Kumar Singh
A whopping 3.53 lakh cases were booked for various traffic violations in 2023 alone by Hyderabad Traffic police

Hyderabad: Jammed sans efficient public transport

B. Pradeep,Naveen Kumar

Hyderabad will never become Bengaluru in terms of traffic congestion, says Additional Commissioner

B. Pradeep
The Government Medical College at Sangareddy (above) and Siddipet have already started functioning.

Starting trouble for new medical colleges in Telangana

Siddharth Kumar Singh
A scam unearthed in the issue of birth and death certificates has led to the cancellation of nearly 22,000 certificates in Hyderabad. Employees of GHMC and Mee Seva centres were found to be complicit in the fake certificates scam.

Scammed! From birth to death: Birth and death certificates scam under the nose of the GHMC 

V. Swathi
The ongoing conservation and restoration of the Paigah Tombs in progress in Hyderabad.

Marvel in marble and lattice work gets new life

Serish Nanisetti
Telangana State Public Service Commission shut its gates for security reasons, as several political and student outfits staged protest demonstrations in front of the office, against alleged leak of Group-I exam question papers, in Hyderabad.

TSPSC leaks: confidence shattered, job aspirants expect quick justice

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Toxic trash towers over Hyderabad

Serish Nanisetti
People stand in long queues at Government Fever Hospital, Hyderabad, as the State has been witnessing a sharp increase in viral fever cases.

The looming threat of viral fever in twin cities

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Tragic end: Parents and other family members crying inconsolably at the funeral of medical student D. Preethi in Jangaon district.

Call for zero tolerance to ragging

P. Sridhar

Governor seeks report on SOPs to deal with harassment, ragging

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Telangana Spotlight: ‘Murders’ most foul

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Groundwork for patta distribution in full swing

P. Sridhar
Tribal farmers of Yerrabodu village in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district showing the memorandum addressed to the authorities for sanction of pattas for “podu lands” in the forest area near their village.

Unleashing deforestation

V. Swathi
A view of the Public Safety Integrated Operation Centre in Cyberabad, Telangana

The constant vigil of Cyberabad Police’s PSIOC

Marri Ramu
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra aims to take PSIOC to the next level

Marri Ramu
A worried resident of Kachibowli area located beside the building which was burnt in a major fire accident on January 19 in Secunderabad.

Affected families residing in tents wait to get back to their homes

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Fire fighters struggle to douse the fire that broke out at a building on Minister Road in Secunderabad. There is utter disregard for even minimal fire safety precautions such as availability of water connection to firefighting equipment. RAMAKRISHNA G

Playing with fire, risking lives

V. Swathi
Kamareddy Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi addressing a press conference at Kamareddy Municipal Offce

What the Master Plan means for Kamareddy

R. Avadhani
Members of Farmers JAC holding a meeting at Lingapur in Kamareddy district on January 12, 2023.

Ryots up in arms about integrated master plan of Kamareddy

R. Avadhani
With none from other communities of Jakranpally village cooperating in performing the final rites of Akula Shiva Goud, who died due to social boycott by VDC, his bereaved family members are in shock.

Village Development Committees hold people to ransom 

Marri Ramu
A fire motorcycle also known as ‘mist bullet’ stationed outside Numaish.

Fire safety measures enhanced at Numaish

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Two years after the grim economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a blur of maskless shoppers looking for bling and bargains, and shop owners hustling the crowds into their territory.

Numaish: Nostalgia, fairy lights, spicy food

Serish Nanisetti
All set: Health officials taking part in a mock drill for COVID vaccine delivery at Gandhi Hospital.

Hospitals brace for a possible COVID wave

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Leaving nothing to chance: A healthcare worker registering names at a special booster dose drive in Hyderabad on Wednesday. With COVID cases in China rising, Telangana saw a sharp rise in the number of people taking their jabs.

Rush for booster dose

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Long road: Convincing IT companies to consider tier II cities for new facilities will have to be backed by robust infrastructure, something for which they prefer Hyderabad. A view of the IT hub in Hyderabad and a sculpture near the upcoming IT Tower in Nalgonda.

Unlocking growth in tier II cities  

N. RAVI KUMAR
The pineapple design on the doorway of Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah shows the love of nature among the Golconda rulers. Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti

Ancient roots of Qutb Shahi gardens

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti;Serish Nanisetti

Stepwells to snag heritage tag?

Serish Nanisetti
Free service: Patients waiting for their turn during the launch of a diagnostic centre at MCH Colony in Amberpet. The State government launched the Telangana Diagnostics Service in January 2018. RAMAKRISHNA G

GOOD PROGNOSIS: Telangana Diagnostics Service achieves remarkable feat

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Primary Health Centres under lens

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Health Minister Harish Rao interacts with patients at the inauguration of the Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital. RAMAKRISHNA G

Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital a boon to poor patients

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Satellite images from 2011 and 2021 showing encroachment of forest lands by Gutti Koya community near Pedda Venkatapuram village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu district.

Political will— the one key to Gutti Koya Conundrum

V. Swathi
A Gutti Koya tribal family in an Internally Displaced Family settlement.

Eviction threat looms over migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis

P. Sridhar
The overall reach of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service is 69.2 km, spreading across three corridors and carrying close to four lakh passengers a day.

Hyderabad Metro Rail - A service too far for most citizens

V. Swathi
Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy

Metro Rail has become the preferred choice for citizens: HMR MD

V. Geetanath
Pigeons own the MGBS Metro Rail Station, compromising sanitation of the premises.

Pigeons make this metro station their home

V. Swathi
The authorities feel that the island could be connected to both Nagarjuna Konda and the Buddhavanam Project.

The ambitious plan to develop Chakaligattu Island as tourist destination

Ravi Reddy
Buddhavanam

Buddhavanam– The first Buddhist Heritage Theme Park, a great hit with tourists

Ravi Reddy

Valley of Growth

N. RAVI KUMAR

E.S.L. Narasimhan held back files from KCR, Kiran Kumar Reddy

Ravi Reddy
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in the city on Friday.

In Telangana, gap between CMO and Raj Bhavan widening 

M. Rajeev
The Kalyana Mandapa of the 1000-pillar temple has been a work in progress for the last 17 years.

Rebuilding a celestial dance pavilion in Hanamkonda

Serish Nanisetti
Thousands of tonnes of hazardous waste are dumped untreated at the factory site in Damaracherla village of Nalgonda district, leading to pollution of surface and ground water.

Damaracherla’s waste heap has a toxic legacy, yet a new threat looms

V. Swathi
Mudhole tahsildar Kappagantula Shiva inspecting a fallen Red Sanders tree to issue entitlement certificate at GRAM farm, in Mudhole.

Red sanders growers in Telangana feel the blues

Ravi Reddy
 Dharani portal registrations in progress at Tahsildar/ Sub-Registrar office at Kandi mandal in Sangareddy district

Dharani portal | Record of some rights and many wrongs

M. Rajeev
Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada. File

Sparing passengers a fare hike, APSRTC keeps festive spirit up

P. Sujatha Varma
Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada

Operators keep their plans, buses ready in Nellore, Ongole to meet Dasara rush

S. Murali
Representational image of a queue of people waiting to board a train at the railway station in Visakhapatnam

Huge wait lists and regrets greet people looking to book train tickets for Dasara

B. Madhugopal
Students of the Minority Residential Girls’ School in Siddipet getting treated at a hospital.

What ails welfare hostels in Telangana

R. Ravikanth Reddy
Panic-hit parents and relatives of the students talk to the local police in Warangal district

Sorry state of affairs in Ashram schools

P. Sridhar
Elephantine arrangements: The GHMC has installed massive cranes on Tank Bund for Ganesh idol immersion in Hussainsagar.

Hyderabad’s Ganesh festival is ‘immersed’ in controversy

V. Swathi
South Central Railway officials inspecting the works on the Secunderabad-Moula Ali-Cherlapalli-Ghatkesar section . File photo

MMTS: Affordable but few takers

V. Geetanath
Except for Sanatnagar, Moula Ali and Moula Ali - Malkajgiri - Sitaphalmandi sections, all are completed including doubling or more lines and the electrification.

Glitches galore for MMTS Phase II

V. Geetanath
The GI tag application for Deccani Biryani was abandoned in 2017.

Deccani Biryani: A biryani that is everyone’s and no one’s

Serish Nanisetti
NAGARA GOPAL NAGARA GOPAL

All that glitters… Will the unique Charminar lac bangles get GI tag?

Serish Nanisetti
A view of Prasads multiplex, Hyderabad

Telugu film industry goes into a huddle to tide over crisis

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Agricultural fields turn sand dumps in Khanapur and surrounding villages of Manthani mandal in Peddapalli district as Godavari floods created mayhem.

Deluge of woes for farmers

Marri Ramu
After a bridge connecting Kaddam in Nirmal and Mancherial got washed away in the recent floods, villagers using a makeshift bridge to commute.

Flood fear gripped villagers

K Shiva Shanker
A flooded Kotha Colony in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Torrent fury rocks Bhadrachalam

P. Sridhar
Several centres had been set up by Telugus who were once students. File photo.

Hyderabad — a hub of Civil Service coaching centres

R. Ravikanth Reddy
At your ‘Service’: While the perspective of aspirants on Civil Services may differ, what remains unchanged is that the examination is known to be unique in nature and tests rigour. Candidates need to be thorough to qualify starting with Prelims. File photo

Tips and tricks to crack Civils

Syed Mohammed
Saina Nehwal

Sportive parents, triumphant daughters

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Combined efforts of stakeholders help propel enrolment drive

P. Sridhar
Students taking a stroll in Government Ravindra Model High School, Sadasivpet, in Sangareddy district.

English aura for government schools in Telangana 

R. Ravikanth Reddy

‘How can I sell my land for so cheap?’

R. Avadhani
Land earmarked for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Chilapally in Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district. Bardipur and Yelgoi (not in picture) also come under parcel one

The NIMZ bedlam

R. Avadhani

Grappling with losses

Syed Mohammed
Passengers waiting at the Secunderabad bus terminus. (Right) then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while travelling by an APSRTC super deluxe bus

TSRTC rides on social media

Syed Mohammed
Red giant: An Albion bus, a 19-seater and part of the erstwhile Hyderabad State’s Road Transport Department which was established 90 years ago, is one of the first buses to ply on the roads in the city

Weathering the storm

Syed Mohammed
Crushed hopes, shattered lives: The ‘sick’ unit of Cement Corporation of India and dilapidated godown in Adilabad

Boulevard of broken dreams

Abhinay Deshpande
Dilapidated quarters in the CCI Township at Adilabad

Forsaken by centre, reclaimed by nature

Abhinay Deshpande
A drove of pigs on the premises of the district government hospital in Sangareddy on Saturday

Healthcare in the gutter

K Shiva Shanker
drugs

Drug addiction debilitating Telangana

Marri Ramu

Liquor addiction crippling families

Marri Ramu
Work is progressing at a brisk pace in the new secretariat complex in Hyderabad with the construction of the base structure of the iconic building almost completed.

New seat of power hanging in the air

M. Rajeev
regional ground zero

Power play vs people’s privacy

Marri Ramu
A class in progress at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad.

NOT A CLASS APART

Serish Nanisetti

Entrapped by financial distress and debt

K Shiva Shanker
Relatives of a COVID-19 victim break down outside the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad during the second wave of the pandemic

A pandemic of grief that refuses to ebb

V. Swathi
Nizamabad DFO Sunil S. Hiremath.

Uncontrolled tourism behind vanishing wildlife: Telangana Forest Officer

V. V. Subrahmanyam
A herd of blackbucks in their exclusive ‘home’ in the backwaters of Sriramsagar project on Godavari near Nandipet in Nizamabad district back when they were first spotted by a wildlife photographer in May 2020

Where have the blackbucks bolted?

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Scores of students immersed in books under the open sky at the City Central Library, Chikkadpally, taking notes, listening to YouTube tutorials or trying to memorise lessons

Lost for words

Serish Nanisetti

Ambiguity over regularisation of assignment lands continues

M. Rajeev
Sub-registrar offices in the State, like this one in Hyderabad, are a hive of activity these days with a steep surge in number of land transactions

En route to the promised land

M. Rajeev
“My only skill is weaving, and with the abrupt shutdown of power looms over the past fortnight, I am struggling financially,” says B. Srinivas, a 35-year-old power loom worker who lives in Indiramma Colony, abutting the Sircilla Textile Park in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district. “My mother took to beedi-rolling to supplement the family income, but the strenuous work fetches meagre wages and is hardly a viable source of livelihood,” he adds.  

His five-member family, including mother, wife, and two children, lead a hand-to-mouth existence during the lean season, he rues. “I get anywhere between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000 as a monthly wage during the peak season and endure financial difficulties during the lean season extending to almost six months,” he says. 

Nearly 1,000 power loom workers of the textile park, located 8 kilometres from Sircilla town, are staring at a bleak future as are the 9,000-odd workers employed directly and indirectly in more than 25,530 power looms in the town. 

The crisis is multi-factorial. The primary catalyst is the nationwide downturn in the demand for fabric, affecting both domestic consumption and export markets. Apart from government orders, the cloth produced in Sircilla mainly goes to the Pathergatti market in Hyderabad, about 130 km away. “We used to sell polyester fabric worth around ₹300 to ₹350 crore per annum until the slowdown brought the sales to a near standstill,” says a local power loom unit owner, unwilling to be named. 

The rise in production costs has compounded the industry’s woes, making it increasingly difficult for manufacturers to maintain competitiveness. This surge in costs, attributed to various factors such as increased raw material prices, labour expenses, and energy costs, has eroded profit margins. As a result, several textile units in Sircilla find themselves at a crossroads, struggling to balance sustainability and profitability. It used to cost ₹7 to make a metre of polyester fabric three years ago; now it costs around ₹8.70, the power loom owner contends. 

A “defunct” power loom unit is being used as a “godown” at the Textile Park near the textile town of Sircilla.

A “defunct” power loom unit is being used as a “godown” at the Textile Park near the textile town of Sircilla. | Photo Credit: P. Sridhar

Another indicator of the industry’s distress is the mounting stockpile of unsold polyester cloth. This surplus has left many manufacturers grappling with the challenge of managing excess inventory. Industry sources believe that polyester cloth worth over ₹100 crore is lying unsold with the power loom units in Sircilla and the textile park together. 

Pending bills of bulk orders 

Industry sources say bills worth over ₹200 crore related to Bathukamma saris and Rajiv Vidya Mission (RVM) school uniform cloth production have been pending with the government for over three months. 

The previous State government, led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), used to place bulk orders for production of thread-bordered polyester filament yarn saris meant for free distribution among women during the State’s popular floral festival, Bathukamma, every year. The erstwhile BRS government placed the orders with the mutually aided cooperative societies (MACS) of weavers/ small scale industries (SSI) units in Sircilla for production of Bathukamma saris, RVM uniform clothes, KCR kits, Anganwadi saris, Ramzan and Christmas gift packs in the past eight years. 

Since 2016, around 58.56 crore metres of cloth worth ₹2,758 crore have been produced by the power loom industry in Sircilla. Nearly 6.22 crore metres of cloth was made in Sircilla for Bathukamma saris in 2023, official sources said. 

Anxious power loom owners and master weavers are now pinning their hopes on the new Congress government in Telangana for clearance of the pending bills and placing of fresh orders for Bathukamma saris at the earliest. 

Hari Prasad, a handloom weaver, works at his handloom unit in the textile town of Sircilla.

Hari Prasad, a handloom weaver, works at his handloom unit in the textile town of Sircilla. | Photo Credit: P. Sridhar

Sircilla MLA and former Handlooms and Textiles Minister in the erstwhile BRS government, K.T. Rama Rao took a keen initiative and provided bulk orders under the Bathukamma sari scheme for the mutually aided cooperative societies of weavers and the small scale industries (SSIs), a power loom weaver of B.Y. Nagar in Sircilla says WHO, seeking anonymity. 

“Government initiatives to modernise the looms, upgrade the skills of workers and help weavers grow into entrepreneurs failed to take off on expected lines in 10 years of BRS rule,” he adds. 

Last week, Rama Rao, who represents Sircilla Assembly constituency, made an appeal to the Congress government through a post on social media platform ‘X’ to continue the previous BRS government’s interventions in order to prevent the textile industry in Sircilla from slipping into a deep crisis.  

Near-total dependence on government orders and a drastic decline in private orders has exacerbated the situation, forcing several power loom owners to halt production over the last fortnight to avoid losses. 

An overwhelming number of power loom units are yet to resume full-fledged production, notwithstanding announcements by the associations representing the power loom owners in the textile park and the textile hub of Sircilla regarding resumption of production. 

Sircilla reeled under a wave of suicides by weavers during the late 1990s and early 2000s due to deep crisis in the power loom sector. In 2003, the textile park was set up on a sprawling 65-acre land parcel at Baddenapally near Sircilla in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh to boost textile sector and promote entrepreneurship among the weavers’ community. 

The textile park functioned with around 119 units of rapier looms for a couple of years. Over the past few years, the number of units has come down to around 60. Further, the Power Looms Service Centre, Product Display Centre and various other facilities have become defunct. 

Several non-operational units have turned into godowns on the premises of the textile park. Some of the owners of the “loss-making” units allegedly sold the looms and let out the premises of their defunct units as godowns in violation of norms. 

Skilled weavers sit idle 

Sircilla is endowed with gifted handloom weavers, including one who brought laurels to the textile town by weaving saris that can fit into matchboxes. The weaving prowess of Sircilla-based handloom weaver V. Hari Prasad, who wove the G20 logo on a 24x12 inch cloth last year, drew praise from handloom connoisseurs. 

“The rich handloom craft is facing the risk of fading away. The number of handloom weavers is fast dwindling. Sircilla is now home to just a little over 100 handloom weavers,” says another weaver, requesting anonymity. 

The local power loom owners are finding it difficult to sell the polyester fabric at Pathergatti wholesale market in Hyderabad as the city-based merchants are procuring grey cloth from Malegaon and other textile towns in Maharashtra due to its low price, industry sources explain. The polyester fabric from Malegaon is priced at ₹8 per metre, which is about ₹1 less than the fabric produced in Sircilla, sources added. 

 “We had to halt production for four days last week due to lack of fresh orders and piling up of unsold fabric stock,” Sircilla Cloth Manufacturers Welfare Association president M. Satyam says. 

Road to redemption 

The power looms in Sircilla have resumed work in view of fresh orders from the government for production of 20 lakh metres of Rajiv Vidya Mission (RVM) school uniform cloth, Satyam says, urging the State government to clear the pending bills of Bathukamma saris as well as to place a fresh indent for making Bathukamma and Ramzan gift saris. Continuation of 50% power subsidy to the SSI power loom units is essential to avert the crisis, he insists. 

Assured work throughout the year and upgrade of power looms, skills, and product range hold the key to staving off the crisis in the Sircilla power loom industry, says CITU district secretary K. Ramana. “The owners of power loom units at the textile park are providing work to workers only when the government places orders, and then abruptly halting production in the name of a crisis, leaving the workers in the lurch,” he alleges. The lull period this year is marked by a sense of ambiguity among a section of the power loom owners over the prospects of fresh government orders. 

He says the new government should give orders to only those who operate the units in a full-fledged manner to ensure regular work to the power loom workers. 

Asked about the situation, Regional Director, Handlooms and Textiles department, V. Ashok Rao says the government has placed fresh indent for production of 60 lakh metres of RVM school uniform cloth with the power loom units in the textile park and in Sircilla town (40 lakh metres plus 20 lakh metres, respectively). More than 50% of the total powerloom units in Sircilla, including those at the textile park, have resumed production, he asserts. 

What is the process for clearance of pending bills and fresh orders for production of Bathukamma saris in Sircilla? An official of the Handlooms and Textiles Department says, “It is a policy decision to be taken by the new government in Telangana.” 

Telangana

