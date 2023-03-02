Call for zero tolerance to ragging

March 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - WARANGAL

Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) MD (anaesthesia) first year student D. Preethi’s tragic death allegedly by suicide has put the spotlight on ‘harassment’ by a senior student through social media, the worst form of ragging, causing psychological distress, and thereby pushing her to take the extreme step.

Preethi, who hailed from Girni thanda, a tiny tribal hamlet in Jangaon district, had aspired to become an anaesthetist, but fell prey to the scourge of ragging. Her death has dashed the hopes of her father Dharavath Narendar, an ASI in Railway Protection Force, to see his daughter carve a niche for herself in the honourable profession. It dealt a rude shock to her mother and siblings besides villagers.

‘Online bullying’

After enduring the alleged harassment by her senior, Saif, for a few months since her admission into the college in November last year, she reported the matter to the Head of the Department last month when ‘online bullying’ reached unbearable proportions.

Her ordeal continued even after filing the complaint, as Saif allegedly posted adverse comments against her in a bid to “insult and isolate” her on WhatsApp groups titled “LDD and Knockout” of the MD (anaesthesia) first and second year students.

She narrated her ordeal to her mother Sharada over phone on February 21, hours before allegedly attempting suicide at the MGM Hospital while on duty on February 22.

Her tragic death sparked widespread protests, with students, women and tribal organisations taking to the streets demanding the harshest punishment for the accused and suspension of the ‘erring’ KMC authorities concerned.

Preethi even questioned Saif’s attempts to “belittle and isolate” her through the WhatsApp chats. Besides, her father’s desperate attempts to alleviate her ordeal proved futile.

An analysis of the WhatsApp chats by the police revealed the “online harassment” of the victim by the accused, who was subsequently arrested and produced in the local court by the Matwada police on February 24.

Saif was booked on charges of abetment to suicide and also under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 4 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

Foul play

Suspecting foul play in the death of his sister, Preethi’s brother Prithvi raised several issues demanding clarity over the circumstances that led to her death. However, most of the questions raised by the bereaved family still remained unanswered. The incident triggered demands for a judicial inquiry to unravel the facts and concrete measures to curb the menace of ragging.

On February 26, a 20-year-old private engineering college student from the same district ended her life in the city, upset over the alleged blackmailing tactics by two youths belonging to her native Bhupalpally town, who reportedly threatened to post her selfies on social media. The girl, from a rural background, fell into their trap and ended her life in despair.

Emotional susceptibility

Those with emotional susceptibility will become easy prey to social media bullying, said senior psychiatrist R. Satish Babu of Khammam. Posting harsh comments on sensitive issues on WhatsApp groups is most unwarranted and those responsible for such acts should be removed from WhatsApp groups by the admins to ward off trouble, he said, while advising judicious use of social media for constructive purposes only. Timely emotional support and counselling will help prevent suicides, he noted.

Self regulation at the individual and social level will also help check negative effects of social media on the mental health of users, opined Manmohan Raju, a Warangal-based psychiatrist.

Unnecessary use of social media should be avoided to check addiction and prevent users, mainly youngsters, from falling prey to cyber crimes, including cyber bullying, he suggested.

IMA State president B.N. Rao said that a zero-tolerance approach towards ragging should be implemented in letter and spirit in all the medical institutions to curb ragging.

He said, “Psychological support and counselling services should be made available in all institutions as per the norms to foster inclusive and conducive academic atmosphere.”

(Roshni - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000.)