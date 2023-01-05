HamberMenu
Fire safety measures enhanced at Numaish
January 05, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated January 06, 2023 08:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
A fire motorcycle also known as ‘mist bullet’ stationed outside Numaish.

A fire motorcycle also known as ‘mist bullet’ stationed outside Numaish. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

This year, fire safety measures have been enhanced at Numaish. The fest which is back in its full fledged form after two years of pandemic is expected to attract huge crowds within a 46-day period. After a major fire broke out at the expo in 2019, the exhibition society and the government have decided to step up the arrangements to avoid any mishap.

Speaking to The Hindu, Disaster Management convenor of the exhibition Sukesh Reddy said, “This year, we have two underground water sumps fitted with high power motors, each with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres of water. Also, an underground water pipeline has been installed across the 23-acre exhibition ground. And, there will be fire engines and fire motorcycles (mist bullets) stationed along with 24x7 vigilance.”

There are a total of 82 fire hydrants connected with two hose pipes of 30-metre length that can cover every nook and corner. To operate these hydrants, apart from fire personnel, the exhibition society has hired 32 volunteers.

Then, there are water drums of 200 litre capacity each along with buckets and fire extinguishers placed at regular intervals. Signages, including entry or exit points, and locator maps, have been placed for proper and speedy evacuation in case of an emergency. Gas cylinders have been prohibited inside the venue. There is a temporary fire station with one station officer and other personnel. The fire at Numaish in 2019 resulted in the loss of property worth crores and several visitors were injured.

