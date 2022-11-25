  1. EPaper
Pigeons make this metro station their home
Pigeon droppings are ubiquitous, right from the escalator and steps up to the platform where the trains leave the station, at MGBS metro station

November 25, 2022 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

V. Swathi
Pigeons own the MGBS Metro Rail Station, compromising sanitation of the premises.

Maintenance of the Metro Rail station at MGBS is in stark contrast with the rest of the metro stations, giving an extremely unpleasant experience to the passengers.

All the Metro Rail commuters from MGBS towards Jubilee Bus Station, without exception, have experienced the pigeon menace on the platform towards the MGBS side.

Pigeon droppings are ubiquitous, right from the escalator and steps up to the platform where the trains leave the station.

“We need to constantly keep a watch up above towards the roof of the metro station, where the pigeons perch happily, pooping on random passengers. Standing unawares is sure to stain the clothes or worse, soil the hair,” says Sivaramakrishna, a businessman and regular commuter.

Social media is full of complaints about the pigeon infestation at the MGBS station, with little response from the Metro Rail authorities.

“Our love for pigeons not withstanding, MGBS metro station is in grave danger of sinking in pigeon drops! I didn’t realise the reason for people looking up, until I got the anointment!” posted a Twitter user with the name BenHur, along with a video clip of the pigeons.

Encroached and defaced footpaths are one more issue that goes unaddressed at all the metro rail stations. A case in point is the footpath to access the Chaitanyapuri Metro Station, which is totally occupied by fruit vendors on one side.

At several stations, the bollards, street furniture and footpath slabs were broken and damaged within a short period of time after construction.

