Six murders, one sinister betrayal

P. Susheela, whose son, daughter-in-law, two daughters and twin grandchildren were murdered by a family friend, at her house in Makloor village of Nizamabad district.

Traffic snarls witnessed outside the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, also known as the Chief Minister’s camp office, in Hyderabad as people queue up to attend Praja Vani on December 15.

The Tank Bund lit up, making it appear like a fairyland, but the road was out of bounds for citizens of Hyderabad.

Shloka Reddy with grandmother, Radhika Reddy and mother, Deepika Reddy.

A polling station at Kulsumpura in Karwan Assembly Constituency was deserted after the initial burst of voting.

Sirpur MLa Palvai Harish Rao during his campaign in the constituency

The century-old banyans, planted during the last Nizam’s rule.

CSI Medak Diocese Communication Group member D. Sudesh Kumar showing the CWG Commission board at the Cemetery 12 at Trimulgherry, Hyderabad on Monday, November 13, 2023, which are marked as Commonwealth War Graves.

In the run-up to the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections, there is a sense of the routine among Hyderabadis. The election narrative does not include development or expectations and focuses on personalities and political parties. 

Doctors have reported a shortage of assistant professors in a majority of the 19 departments at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool, which was opened last year and currently has two cohorts of MBBS students enrolled. The situation is similar in many other government medical colleges in the State.

The high street of Somajiguda in Hyderabad, lined with jewellery stores, is wearing a deserted look since last fortnight as the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct is in force due to forthcoming elections in Telangana.

The Hussainsagar in Hyderabad is shrinking from within as the silt and sewage flowing into the lake is being accumulated and turned into islands changing the ecology of the lake.

Patients, despite paying substantial consultation fees and diligently booking appointments well in advance, find themselves enduring extended wait times before finally getting to consult with their doctors at corporate hospitals in the twin cities.

The many incidents of inmates of government-run schools and hostels in the State falling sick after consuming food served at the institutes, over the past two weeks, have triggered public ire with parents demanding concrete steps from the government to ensure safe and healthy food for the children.

A cache of drugs seized by the Hyderabad police.

The daily commute is an ordeal for the people of Korkatpadu as the forest pathway to the hamlet often turns into a muddy trail, making it difficult to even walk; Kosi being carried in a doli to the hospital.

The Osmania General Hospital on the banks of the River Musi is a visual marker of Hyderabad, but the infrastructure in the facility has become a cause of concern over the years.

)Students at the 2023 Education USA ‘Study in the U.S.’ University Fair organised by the United States-India Educational Foundation in Hyderabad

With the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the 72-hour window for submitting applications between August 8 and 10 across Telangana resulted in a stampede-like situation at different offices.

The place was functioning like any other IT company with employees busy making calls and others typing away at their desks.

Killing fields: The hillock in Kokapet, where HMDA earned ₹100 crore per acre, is being pounded to dust to give rise to multi-storeyed structures on the outer periphery of Hyderabad.

Nearly half of the bridge over Jampanna Vagu connecting Dodla and Kondai (via Malyala) villages got washed away in the flash floods on July 27 in Mulugu district.

A donor heart from a brain-dead patient has been allotted to a needy patient at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and will be transported from Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad, in a green channel for heart transplantation to NIMS, in Hyderabad on October 07, 2022.

Students and teachers interacting with elders of a village near Kodada. Telangana Sahitya Academy Chairman Juluru Gowrishanker is seen. Special Arrangement

Not an inch left: Footpaths in Hyderabad have become free commercial spaces, where obstructions ranging from small shops, private parking, avenue trees, garbage and repairs, make paths unwalkable. 

Atma Gaurava (self-respect) Bhavans in Hyderabad, a novel concept of the Telangana government for constructing buildings for all castes for social, cultural and educational uplift, are likely to take longer for completion.

MGBS Metro Station in Hyderabad wears a deserted look due to low patronage on Friday, June 16.

Saidabad Police Station in Hyderabad

Due to the targets set at corporate educational institutions, there is too much pressure put on the students to deliver outstanding performance, say experts

A whopping 3.53 lakh cases were booked for various traffic violations in 2023 alone by Hyderabad Traffic police

The Government Medical College at Sangareddy (above) and Siddipet have already started functioning.

A scam unearthed in the issue of birth and death certificates has led to the cancellation of nearly 22,000 certificates in Hyderabad. Employees of GHMC and Mee Seva centres were found to be complicit in the fake certificates scam.

The ongoing conservation and restoration of the Paigah Tombs in progress in Hyderabad.

Telangana State Public Service Commission shut its gates for security reasons, as several political and student outfits staged protest demonstrations in front of the office, against alleged leak of Group-I exam question papers, in Hyderabad.

People stand in long queues at Government Fever Hospital, Hyderabad, as the State has been witnessing a sharp increase in viral fever cases.

Tragic end: Parents and other family members crying inconsolably at the funeral of medical student D. Preethi in Jangaon district.

Image for representation purpose only.

Tribal farmers of Yerrabodu village in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district showing the memorandum addressed to the authorities for sanction of pattas for “podu lands” in the forest area near their village.

A view of the Public Safety Integrated Operation Centre in Cyberabad, Telangana

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra

A worried resident of Kachibowli area located beside the building which was burnt in a major fire accident on January 19 in Secunderabad.

Fire fighters struggle to douse the fire that broke out at a building on Minister Road in Secunderabad. There is utter disregard for even minimal fire safety precautions such as availability of water connection to firefighting equipment. RAMAKRISHNA G

Kamareddy Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi addressing a press conference at Kamareddy Municipal Offce

Members of Farmers JAC holding a meeting at Lingapur in Kamareddy district on January 12, 2023.

With none from other communities of Jakranpally village cooperating in performing the final rites of Akula Shiva Goud, who died due to social boycott by VDC, his bereaved family members are in shock.

A fire motorcycle also known as ‘mist bullet’ stationed outside Numaish.

Two years after the grim economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a blur of maskless shoppers looking for bling and bargains, and shop owners hustling the crowds into their territory.

All set: Health officials taking part in a mock drill for COVID vaccine delivery at Gandhi Hospital.

Leaving nothing to chance: A healthcare worker registering names at a special booster dose drive in Hyderabad on Wednesday. With COVID cases in China rising, Telangana saw a sharp rise in the number of people taking their jabs.

Long road: Convincing IT companies to consider tier II cities for new facilities will have to be backed by robust infrastructure, something for which they prefer Hyderabad. A view of the IT hub in Hyderabad and a sculpture near the upcoming IT Tower in Nalgonda.

The pineapple design on the doorway of Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah shows the love of nature among the Golconda rulers. Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti

Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti;Serish Nanisetti

Free service: Patients waiting for their turn during the launch of a diagnostic centre at MCH Colony in Amberpet. The State government launched the Telangana Diagnostics Service in January 2018. RAMAKRISHNA G

Health Minister Harish Rao interacts with patients at the inauguration of the Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital. RAMAKRISHNA G

Satellite images from 2011 and 2021 showing encroachment of forest lands by Gutti Koya community near Pedda Venkatapuram village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu district.

A Gutti Koya tribal family in an Internally Displaced Family settlement.

The overall reach of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service is 69.2 km, spreading across three corridors and carrying close to four lakh passengers a day.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy

Pigeons own the MGBS Metro Rail Station, compromising sanitation of the premises.

The authorities feel that the island could be connected to both Nagarjuna Konda and the Buddhavanam Project.

Buddhavanam

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in the city on Friday.

The Kalyana Mandapa of the 1000-pillar temple has been a work in progress for the last 17 years.

Thousands of tonnes of hazardous waste are dumped untreated at the factory site in Damaracherla village of Nalgonda district, leading to pollution of surface and ground water.

Mudhole tahsildar Kappagantula Shiva inspecting a fallen Red Sanders tree to issue entitlement certificate at GRAM farm, in Mudhole.

 Dharani portal registrations in progress at Tahsildar/ Sub-Registrar office at Kandi mandal in Sangareddy district

Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada. File

Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada

Representational image of a queue of people waiting to board a train at the railway station in Visakhapatnam

Students of the Minority Residential Girls’ School in Siddipet getting treated at a hospital.

Panic-hit parents and relatives of the students talk to the local police in Warangal district

Elephantine arrangements: The GHMC has installed massive cranes on Tank Bund for Ganesh idol immersion in Hussainsagar.

South Central Railway officials inspecting the works on the Secunderabad-Moula Ali-Cherlapalli-Ghatkesar section . File photo

Except for Sanatnagar, Moula Ali and Moula Ali - Malkajgiri - Sitaphalmandi sections, all are completed including doubling or more lines and the electrification.

The GI tag application for Deccani Biryani was abandoned in 2017.

NAGARA GOPAL NAGARA GOPAL

A view of Prasads multiplex, Hyderabad

Agricultural fields turn sand dumps in Khanapur and surrounding villages of Manthani mandal in Peddapalli district as Godavari floods created mayhem.

After a bridge connecting Kaddam in Nirmal and Mancherial got washed away in the recent floods, villagers using a makeshift bridge to commute.

A flooded Kotha Colony in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Several centres had been set up by Telugus who were once students. File photo.

At your ‘Service’: While the perspective of aspirants on Civil Services may differ, what remains unchanged is that the examination is known to be unique in nature and tests rigour. Candidates need to be thorough to qualify starting with Prelims. File photo

Saina Nehwal

Students taking a stroll in Government Ravindra Model High School, Sadasivpet, in Sangareddy district.

Land earmarked for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Chilapally in Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district. Bardipur and Yelgoi (not in picture) also come under parcel one

Passengers waiting at the Secunderabad bus terminus. (Right) then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while travelling by an APSRTC super deluxe bus

Red giant: An Albion bus, a 19-seater and part of the erstwhile Hyderabad State’s Road Transport Department which was established 90 years ago, is one of the first buses to ply on the roads in the city

Crushed hopes, shattered lives: The ‘sick’ unit of Cement Corporation of India and dilapidated godown in Adilabad

Dilapidated quarters in the CCI Township at Adilabad

A drove of pigs on the premises of the district government hospital in Sangareddy on Saturday

drugs

Work is progressing at a brisk pace in the new secretariat complex in Hyderabad with the construction of the base structure of the iconic building almost completed.

regional ground zero

A class in progress at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad.

Relatives of a COVID-19 victim break down outside the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad during the second wave of the pandemic

Nizamabad DFO Sunil S. Hiremath.

A herd of blackbucks in their exclusive ‘home’ in the backwaters of Sriramsagar project on Godavari near Nandipet in Nizamabad district back when they were first spotted by a wildlife photographer in May 2020

Scores of students immersed in books under the open sky at the City Central Library, Chikkadpally, taking notes, listening to YouTube tutorials or trying to memorise lessons

Sub-registrar offices in the State, like this one in Hyderabad, are a hive of activity these days with a steep surge in number of land transactions

What started as the discovery of one charred body at a secluded location in Telangana’s Kamareddy district led police to uncover a spree of six murders within a single family across three districts. The mastermind? A family friend. Marri Ramu traces the chilling web of deceit and greed

January 05, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - KAMAREDDY

P. Susheela, whose son, daughter-in-law, two daughters and twin grandchildren were murdered by a family friend, at her house in Makloor village of Nizamabad district.

P. Susheela, whose son, daughter-in-law, two daughters and twin grandchildren were murdered by a family friend, at her house in Makloor village of Nizamabad district. | Photo Credit: Marri Ramu

Trigger warning: the following article contains potentially distressing material; please avoid reading if you feel disturbed by violence. S Raman, circle Inspector of Sadashivanagar in Telangana’s Kamareddy district, had just wrapped up a tele-conference with his colleagues on December 14 morning when he was informed about a woman’s charred body being found in their jurisdiction.

The body was recovered from the bushes along a mud road off Padmavajiguda crossroads-Banswada State highway, nearly 145 kilometres north of the State capital, Hyderabad. The crime scene abutting a low-depth irrigation canal was on the fringes of Bhompalle village under Sadashivanagar police station limits.

Investigators had a tough time ascertaining the victim’s identity as the body was charred with only remnants of burnt cloth and a pair of silver anklets being retrieved. A few feet away, a piece of coir rope was found. “There were, however, clear car tyre marks on the mud road. It appeared that a four-wheeler had come to the spot and driven in reverse before leaving the place,” Raman says, recalling the crime scene.

Going by the body’s condition, police surmised the crime could have been committed between midnight and the early hours of December 14. They first suspected that the perpetrators may have come to the spot from Banswada, but ruled this out due to the thick wooded areas along that route, which would have made disposing of the body easier for the perpetrators.

 Sadashivanagar sub-inspector N. Raju examining the car which was used by the accused for the spree of murders across Nizamabad, Medak and Kamareddy districts within a span of a fortnight.

 Sadashivanagar sub-inspector N. Raju examining the car which was used by the accused for the spree of murders across Nizamabad, Medak and Kamareddy districts within a span of a fortnight. | Photo Credit: Marri Ramu

Police then turned their focus to the Padmavajiguda crossroads which joins National Highway 44 covering the Hyderabad-Kamareddy-Nizmabad stretch in Telangana. This highway has two toll plazas — Bhiknoor on the Hyderabad side and Indalvai on the Nizamabad side, nearly 17 km and 40 km respectively from the crime scene. A CCTV camera installed by a chicken centre owner offered the first crucial lead.

Between the midnight of December 13 and 5 a.m. of December 14, seven cars had passed from Padmavajiguda crossroads to Banswada. Of those, only one car retraced its path. Naturally, this particular vehicle raised suspicion, but the video footage was not clear. Three specialised police teams scrutinised video recordings from numerous cameras for hours. They uncovered another lead, indicating a car similar to the one in the initial video footage had passed through the Indalvai toll plaza.

Within no time, they traced the owner of the five-seater sedan — M. Jagdish of Nizamabad. An employee of a private company, he said that he routinely rented out his car to a person named Ramesh in the same city. Ramesh, in turn, rented it out to Medidha Prashanth, also from the same city, on a daily basis. This information helped the police achieve a breakthrough.

A hunt was launched for Prashanth with one police team analysing his call detail records to zero in on his location, and another team verifying details of the GPS installed in the vehicle by its owner. Prashanth was finally apprehended in the early hours of December 19 while driving the same car near Gandhari crossroads on NH-44 in Kamareddy district. His mother, Vaddemma, and a minor brother were also in the vehicle.

Two others, Guglooth Vishnu and Banoth Vamshi, both about 19, from Durganagar tanda of Makloor village in Nizamabad district, were also caught, as they were accompanying Prashanth on a two-wheeler. Initially, Prashanth feigned ignorance, but later admitted to killing the woman after police presented video clips of the car crossing Indalvai toll plaza.

“Yet, his version was not convincing. He claimed that he was driving past Indalvai when the woman asked for a lift and he murdered her at an isolated place for her gold chain,” says Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma, who is supervising the investigation.

Connecting the dots

Sharma recalled that another charred body of an unidentified woman had been found at a secluded place in Chegunta police station area of neighbouring Medak district, a week prior. Chegunta is 60 km south of Sadashivanagar. “I had a hunch that the same people could be behind both murders since the victims were women, the bodies were similarly burnt, and secluded areas chosen to commit the crime,” she says.

Her hunch was proved when Prashanth’s interrogation led to startling revelations about six bone-chilling murders that he and his associates had committed. The unidentified body was that of P. Sravani, 23, while the victim in the Sadashivanagar case was her sister P. Swapna, 26. Their elder brother P. Prasad was a childhood friend of Prashanth’s.

A farmer, Prasad lived in Makloor village, 15 km from Nizamabad city, with Sravani; Swapna, another sister, 26; his mother Susheela, 55; wife P. Sanvika, 29; and eight-year-old twins Chaitrik and Chaitrika. “Prashanth’s confession that he had murdered all of them barring the mother was shocking. The cold-blooded manner in which he and his associates had killed them was even more disturbing,” Sharma says.

Everything was hunky dory between the two friends until Prasad ran into trouble reportedly following an extra-marital affair with an unmarried woman of the village back in 2016, says inspector Raman. While the relationship continued, Prasad went to the Gulf the following year in search of greener pastures. “When the parents of the unmarried woman were looking out for alliances for her, Prasad circulated some intimate photos and videos of her. The woman ended her life in the village in 2018,” he adds.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 354-D (stalking) and 306 (abetment to suicide) was registered against Prasad, and a look-out circular issued by the police. When Prasad returned to India on November 1, 2022, police arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody. “While he was in the Gulf, Prasad reportedly gave Prashanth a loan of Rs. 3.5 lakh. After being released on bail, Prasad could not find any work in the village as there was an unspoken social boycott of his family holding him responsible for the woman’s suicide,” Sharma says.

Prasad allegedly began insisting that Prashanth repay him, but his plea fell on deaf ears. Prasad wanted to sell his house and two adjacent plots, but no villager came forward to buy the property. Prashanth suggested that he register the house and the two plots in his name, and he would, in turn, raise a loan of Rs. 5 lakh on those properties and give the money to Prasad.

Prasad allegedly transferred the properties to Prashanth. Meanwhile, he shifted to a rented house in Palwancha village of Kamareddy district. “Once the properties were transferred in his name, Prashanth thought his life would be sorted if Prasad and his family members were eliminated. He hired two 19-year-olds, Vamshi and Vishnu, to kill Prasad by paying them Rs. 60,000,” says Raman, citing Prashanth’s confession.

On November 27, Prashanth asked Prasad to accompany him, stating that he was going to meet some acquaintances who were going to raise funds for him. The duo, along with Vamshi and Vishnu, went to Gachchibowli in Hyderabad, Kondagattu in Karimnagar, and other places in the State for two days, consuming liquor intermittently. But the alleged murder plan could not be executed. On November 29, Prashanth invited Prasad to a party. This time, Prashanth, Vamshi, and Vishnu took him to Makloor in the same car. From there, they drove to a secluded place, on the outskirts of Madanpalle village, 15 km away.

“After Prasad downed two bottles of beer, Prashanth hit him on the head with a bottle. A well-built Prasad retaliated, but when the trio overpowered him, he tried to run away. They caught him and smashed his head with boulders,” says Raman.

They covered his body with mud to conceal it before leaving the place, carrying Prasad’s mobile phone with them. The next day, they visited the location. On noticing one of the victim’s legs jutting out of the mud, they dug up the soil and buried the body, he adds.

Senior police officers sent teams to Nizamabad to cross-check Prashanth’s version. They secured a video clip from Imran Steels shop in Nizamabad from where the gang purchased a spade and crowbar. The gang was also found to have bought a bundle of coir rope from a grocery store in Dichpally.

Prashanth allegedly called up Prasad’s wife Sanvika a day after the murder and led her to believe that Prasad was longing to see her but could not return home as the police had begun reinvestigating the suicide case against him.

On December 1, he drove 80 km south of Makloor, to Palvancha in Kamareddy district, and asked Sanvika and Prasad’s sister Sravani to accompany him to Nizamabad. On reaching Chandrasekhara colony in the town, he asked Sravani to get out of the vehicle and wait by the roadside until they returned.

From there, he drove to Gayatri Cooperative Bank in the city, convincing Sanvika to open an account so he could to transfer funds to her, as part of settlement of dues he owed to her husband. He made her wait there even after the bank closed in the evening.

“The car was parked outside. Taking advantage of the darkness, Vamshi got inside the dickey and hid there,” the inspector says. Around 8 p.m., Prashanth introduced Vishnu to Sanvika. While Prashanth drove the car, Vishnu sat in the front seat.

They headed towards Basara in Adilabad district via Navipet road. After traversing nearly 40 km, they reached Basara bridge. Prashanth stopped the car even as an unsuspecting Sanvika was napping in the rear seat. As per plan, Prashanth increased the volume of the music in the car. “Taking that as signal, Vamshi popped up from the dickey, tied the coir rope around her neck from behind and strangled her to death,” explains Raman.

Then, they drove half way on Basara bridge, threw her body into the river and returned to the spot where Sravani was waiting. She had no option but to wait as she did not have balance on her phone to make calls. Prashanth convinced her that Sanvika was with Prasad. He asked her to get into the car to be dropped home.

Unaware that she was walking into a death trap, Sravani got into the rear seat and gradually fell asleep. Prashanth drove towards Chegunta, south of Kamareddy, in Medak district. When he stopped the vehicle at an isolated place, Vamshi allegedly emerged from the dickey again, and strangled her to death with a rope. They headed to Vadiyaram village outskirts, dumped the body at a secluded place, poured petrol over it and set it ablaze.

The next day, he went to Palvancha and told Prasad’s mother Susheela that police were likely to arrest the family in the suicide case and asked them to shift to another location. He said Prasad was at a safe place, and then drove Susheela, Swapna, and the twins to Annapoorna lodge in Nizamabad city. “He also brought his mother Vaddemma to the lodge to keep watch on them. By then, he had revealed to her that he had murdered three of Prasad’s family,” Raman says.

Juvenile angle

Prashanth’s plan hit a roadblock when Vamshi and Vishnu did not take his calls. He then sought the help of his younger brother, 15 years old, to eliminate the remaining members of the family. On the night of December 4, Prashanth took out the twins, telling Susheela that Prasad wanted to see his children. While Prashanth drove the car, his teenage brother sat on the rear seat, flanked by the twins. This time, he headed north of Nizamabad towards Mendora police station area. He stopped at a secluded place and raised the curtains for the most gruesome execution. The teen strangled both the children. Prashanth and his brother later stuffed the two bodies into separate gunny bags along with some bricks and threw the bags from the Soan Ganga bridge into the river below.

After returning to Nizamabad, Prashanth went to the lodge and told Susheela and Swapna that the children were safe with their parents. On December 13, Prashanth met them and asked Swapna to accompany him to their Palvancha house to search for some papers. Trusting the family friend, Swapna left with them in the car. While the juvenile sat in the front seat, Prashanth took to the wheel and Vamshi hid in the dickey. After reaching Padmavajiguda crossroads, they turned right towards Banswada, stopped the car at an isolated place and killed Swapna.

The final countdown

Later, they dumped her body in the bushes along the canal on Bhoompalle village outskirts and headed back to Nizamabad. Prashanth’s final target was Susheela. To his shock, Susheela was not at the lodge when he went there the next morning. His mother Vaddemma told him that Prasad’s mother had managed to escape. Apprehending arrest, the entire gang went into hiding, frequently changing their location, only to be caught by Sadashivanagar police on December 19.

Six murders had taken place in a span of fortnight in three neighbouring districts, and the police were yet to find bodies of three victims – Prasad, his wife Sanvika and son Chaitrik. Based on Prashanth’s confession, police went to Madanapalle and exhumed Prasad’s body. Samples were collected to match his DNA fingerprinting with that of his mother Susheela.

After massive searches on either side of the river below Basara bridge, the putrefied body of Sanvika was recovered from the bushes abutting the bank. Another team scouted both sides of the Soan Ganga bridge and traced the decomposed body of Chaitrik. The bloated body of Chaitrika surfaced near Soan Ganga bridge on December 8.

Prasad’s mother Susheela, who returned home in Makloor, continues to be in a state of shock.

(If you are in distress, please reach out to these 24x7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or One Life +91 7893078930. One can also contact suicide prevention helpline Roshni at 8142020033/8142020044 between11 a.m. and 9 p.m.)

