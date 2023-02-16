  • Drone cameras linked to PSIOC are used for real time monitoring of processions, public gatherings, and events.
  • Police station command centres are connected to PSIOC for security review.
  • Disaster management unit at PSIOC follows weather reports in rainy season, spots waterlogged locations, and sends alerts.
  • On an average, 1,000 to 1,200 calls received by Dial 100 are monitored.
  • Data of house burglaries during vacations or festivals like Dasara and Sankranti is supplied to police station for better monitoring.