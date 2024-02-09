GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
Spotlight- Telangana
With the mercury steadily rising, spot-billed ducks seem to be cooling off at Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad. File
Go to Package home
Septuagenarian Jangu Bai, who lost her husband in Indervelli police firing and herself sustained a bullet injury in her right arm, at her hut in Khannapur village in Adilabad district.

A long road to justice

Marri Ramu
You're reading this story
The Manoranjan Complex in Hyderabad’s Nampally area, which, on a daily basis, sees a steady stream of citizens summoned in ePetty cases, mostly related to drink-driving, triple riding and road obstruction offenses.

In the shadows of a not-so-petty predicament

Syed Mohammed
Sircilla power loom.

Telangana’s Sircilla power loom weavers in a knot

P. Sridhar
Prop roots of 800-year-old Pillalamarri banyan tree in Mahabubnagar being trained through PVC pipes stuffed with organic material and soil.

A tangle in Pillalamarri’s triumph tale

V. Swathi
P. Susheela, whose son, daughter-in-law, two daughters and twin grandchildren were murdered by a family friend, at her house in Makloor village of Nizamabad district.

Six murders, one sinister betrayal

Marri Ramu
Traffic snarls witnessed outside the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, also known as the Chief Minister’s camp office, in Hyderabad as people queue up to attend Praja Vani on December 15.

From iron fences to open doors 

Naveen Kumar
The Tank Bund lit up, making it appear like a fairyland, but the road was out of bounds for citizens of Hyderabad.

When Tank Bund was out of bounds for Hyderabadis 

Serish Nanisetti
Shloka Reddy with grandmother, Radhika Reddy and mother, Deepika Reddy.

Shloka Reddy’s solo performance: dance legacy across three generations

S B Vijaya Mary
A polling station at Kulsumpura in Karwan Assembly Constituency was deserted after the initial burst of voting.

Hyderabad poll turnout: Voter apathy or systemic flaw?

V. Swathi
Sirpur MLa Palvai Harish Rao during his campaign in the constituency

New wave, new wins: Newcomers in Telangana Assembly

Ravi Reddy,P. Sridhar
The century-old banyans, planted during the last Nizam’s rule.

Banyans of Chevella in Telangana live for another day

V. Swathi
CSI Medak Diocese Communication Group member D. Sudesh Kumar showing the CWG Commission board at the Cemetery 12 at Trimulgherry, Hyderabad on Monday, November 13, 2023, which are marked as Commonwealth War Graves.

Significance of the colonial-era cemetery in Secunderabad

Ravi Reddy
In the run-up to the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections, there is a sense of the routine among Hyderabadis. The election narrative does not include development or expectations and focuses on personalities and political parties. 

Telangana Assembly elections | Low expectations and limited hopes

Serish Nanisetti
Doctors have reported a shortage of assistant professors in a majority of the 19 departments at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool, which was opened last year and currently has two cohorts of MBBS students enrolled. The situation is similar in many other government medical colleges in the State.

Rx for recruitment: Telangana medical colleges in critical need of faculty

Siddharth Kumar Singh
The high street of Somajiguda in Hyderabad, lined with jewellery stores, is wearing a deserted look since last fortnight as the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct is in force due to forthcoming elections in Telangana.

Election Code robs trade of glitter in Telangana amid upcoming polls

Serish Nanisetti,M. Rajeev
The Hussainsagar in Hyderabad is shrinking from within as the silt and sewage flowing into the lake is being accumulated and turned into islands changing the ecology of the lake.

Islands of trouble in the Hussainsagar

V. Swathi
Patients, despite paying substantial consultation fees and diligently booking appointments well in advance, find themselves enduring extended wait times before finally getting to consult with their doctors at corporate hospitals in the twin cities.

Hyderabad’s booming healthcare industry strains under heavy patient traffic

Siddharth Kumar Singh
The many incidents of inmates of government-run schools and hostels in the State falling sick after consuming food served at the institutes, over the past two weeks, have triggered public ire with parents demanding concrete steps from the government to ensure safe and healthy food for the children.

When school hostels dish out health concerns

Marri Ramu
A cache of drugs seized by the Hyderabad police.

Getting lost in the labyrinth of drug addiction in Hyderabad 

Naveen Kumar
The daily commute is an ordeal for the people of Korkatpadu as the forest pathway to the hamlet often turns into a muddy trail, making it difficult to even walk; Kosi being carried in a doli to the hospital.

On a doli and a prayer 

P. Sridhar
The Osmania General Hospital on the banks of the River Musi is a visual marker of Hyderabad, but the infrastructure in the facility has become a cause of concern over the years.

A hospital in search of a cure 

Siddharth Kumar Singh,Serish Nanisetti
)Students at the 2023 Education USA ‘Study in the U.S.’ University Fair organised by the United States-India Educational Foundation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, United States’ million-dollar baby, and vice versa

B. Pradeep
With the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the 72-hour window for submitting applications between August 8 and 10 across Telangana resulted in a stampede-like situation at different offices.

The agonising wait for a house in Telangana

P. Sridhar ,M. Rajeev,R. Avadhani
The place was functioning like any other IT company with employees busy making calls and others typing away at their desks.

Web control, crime patrol or Real pawns in cybercrime

Naveen Kumar
Killing fields: The hillock in Kokapet, where HMDA earned ₹100 crore per acre, is being pounded to dust to give rise to multi-storeyed structures on the outer periphery of Hyderabad.

Telangana spotlight | Urban development poses serious threat to environment

V. Swathi
Nearly half of the bridge over Jampanna Vagu connecting Dodla and Kondai (via Malyala) villages got washed away in the flash floods on July 27 in Mulugu district.

The force of the flood in Telangana

Marri Ramu ,P. Sridhar
A donor heart from a brain-dead patient has been allotted to a needy patient at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and will be transported from Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad, in a green channel for heart transplantation to NIMS, in Hyderabad on October 07, 2022.

Life after death: 327 life-saving procedures done in Telangana through Organ transplants

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Students and teachers interacting with elders of a village near Kodada. Telangana Sahitya Academy Chairman Juluru Gowrishanker is seen. Special Arrangement

Back to the future

R. Ravikanth Reddy
Not an inch left: Footpaths in Hyderabad have become free commercial spaces, where obstructions ranging from small shops, private parking, avenue trees, garbage and repairs, make paths unwalkable. 

Hyderabad | The city of cars has no space for pedestrians

B. Pradeep
Atma Gaurava (self-respect) Bhavans in Hyderabad, a novel concept of the Telangana government for constructing buildings for all castes for social, cultural and educational uplift, are likely to take longer for completion.

Legal tangles to hamstring Atma Gaurva Bhavans in Telangana 

M. Rajeev
MGBS Metro Station in Hyderabad wears a deserted look due to low patronage on Friday, June 16.

The Green Metro Line blues

V. Geetanath
Saidabad Police Station in Hyderabad

Friendly police in Hyderabad, a welcome overhaul

Naveen Kumar
Due to the targets set at corporate educational institutions, there is too much pressure put on the students to deliver outstanding performance, say experts

Not the end of the road

Naveen Kumar, Siddharth Kumar Singh
A whopping 3.53 lakh cases were booked for various traffic violations in 2023 alone by Hyderabad Traffic police

Hyderabad: Jammed sans efficient public transport

B. Pradeep,Naveen Kumar

Hyderabad will never become Bengaluru in terms of traffic congestion, says Additional Commissioner

B. Pradeep
The Government Medical College at Sangareddy (above) and Siddipet have already started functioning.

Starting trouble for new medical colleges in Telangana

Siddharth Kumar Singh
A scam unearthed in the issue of birth and death certificates has led to the cancellation of nearly 22,000 certificates in Hyderabad. Employees of GHMC and Mee Seva centres were found to be complicit in the fake certificates scam.

Scammed! From birth to death: Birth and death certificates scam under the nose of the GHMC 

V. Swathi
The ongoing conservation and restoration of the Paigah Tombs in progress in Hyderabad.

Marvel in marble and lattice work gets new life

Serish Nanisetti
Telangana State Public Service Commission shut its gates for security reasons, as several political and student outfits staged protest demonstrations in front of the office, against alleged leak of Group-I exam question papers, in Hyderabad.

TSPSC leaks: confidence shattered, job aspirants expect quick justice

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Toxic trash towers over Hyderabad

Serish Nanisetti
People stand in long queues at Government Fever Hospital, Hyderabad, as the State has been witnessing a sharp increase in viral fever cases.

The looming threat of viral fever in twin cities

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Tragic end: Parents and other family members crying inconsolably at the funeral of medical student D. Preethi in Jangaon district.

Call for zero tolerance to ragging

P. Sridhar

Governor seeks report on SOPs to deal with harassment, ragging

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Telangana Spotlight: ‘Murders’ most foul

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Groundwork for patta distribution in full swing

P. Sridhar
Tribal farmers of Yerrabodu village in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district showing the memorandum addressed to the authorities for sanction of pattas for “podu lands” in the forest area near their village.

Unleashing deforestation

V. Swathi
A view of the Public Safety Integrated Operation Centre in Cyberabad, Telangana

The constant vigil of Cyberabad Police’s PSIOC

Marri Ramu
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra aims to take PSIOC to the next level

Marri Ramu
A worried resident of Kachibowli area located beside the building which was burnt in a major fire accident on January 19 in Secunderabad.

Affected families residing in tents wait to get back to their homes

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Fire fighters struggle to douse the fire that broke out at a building on Minister Road in Secunderabad. There is utter disregard for even minimal fire safety precautions such as availability of water connection to firefighting equipment. RAMAKRISHNA G

Playing with fire, risking lives

V. Swathi
Kamareddy Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi addressing a press conference at Kamareddy Municipal Offce

What the Master Plan means for Kamareddy

R. Avadhani
Members of Farmers JAC holding a meeting at Lingapur in Kamareddy district on January 12, 2023.

Ryots up in arms about integrated master plan of Kamareddy

R. Avadhani
With none from other communities of Jakranpally village cooperating in performing the final rites of Akula Shiva Goud, who died due to social boycott by VDC, his bereaved family members are in shock.

Village Development Committees hold people to ransom 

Marri Ramu
A fire motorcycle also known as ‘mist bullet’ stationed outside Numaish.

Fire safety measures enhanced at Numaish

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Two years after the grim economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a blur of maskless shoppers looking for bling and bargains, and shop owners hustling the crowds into their territory.

Numaish: Nostalgia, fairy lights, spicy food

Serish Nanisetti
All set: Health officials taking part in a mock drill for COVID vaccine delivery at Gandhi Hospital.

Hospitals brace for a possible COVID wave

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Leaving nothing to chance: A healthcare worker registering names at a special booster dose drive in Hyderabad on Wednesday. With COVID cases in China rising, Telangana saw a sharp rise in the number of people taking their jabs.

Rush for booster dose

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Long road: Convincing IT companies to consider tier II cities for new facilities will have to be backed by robust infrastructure, something for which they prefer Hyderabad. A view of the IT hub in Hyderabad and a sculpture near the upcoming IT Tower in Nalgonda.

Unlocking growth in tier II cities  

N. RAVI KUMAR
The pineapple design on the doorway of Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah shows the love of nature among the Golconda rulers. Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti

Ancient roots of Qutb Shahi gardens

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti;Serish Nanisetti

Stepwells to snag heritage tag?

Serish Nanisetti
Free service: Patients waiting for their turn during the launch of a diagnostic centre at MCH Colony in Amberpet. The State government launched the Telangana Diagnostics Service in January 2018. RAMAKRISHNA G

GOOD PROGNOSIS: Telangana Diagnostics Service achieves remarkable feat

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Primary Health Centres under lens

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Health Minister Harish Rao interacts with patients at the inauguration of the Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital. RAMAKRISHNA G

Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital a boon to poor patients

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Satellite images from 2011 and 2021 showing encroachment of forest lands by Gutti Koya community near Pedda Venkatapuram village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu district.

Political will— the one key to Gutti Koya Conundrum

V. Swathi
A Gutti Koya tribal family in an Internally Displaced Family settlement.

Eviction threat looms over migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis

P. Sridhar
The overall reach of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service is 69.2 km, spreading across three corridors and carrying close to four lakh passengers a day.

Hyderabad Metro Rail - A service too far for most citizens

V. Swathi
Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy

Metro Rail has become the preferred choice for citizens: HMR MD

V. Geetanath
Pigeons own the MGBS Metro Rail Station, compromising sanitation of the premises.

Pigeons make this metro station their home

V. Swathi
The authorities feel that the island could be connected to both Nagarjuna Konda and the Buddhavanam Project.

The ambitious plan to develop Chakaligattu Island as tourist destination

Ravi Reddy
Buddhavanam

Buddhavanam– The first Buddhist Heritage Theme Park, a great hit with tourists

Ravi Reddy

Valley of Growth

N. RAVI KUMAR

E.S.L. Narasimhan held back files from KCR, Kiran Kumar Reddy

Ravi Reddy
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in the city on Friday.

In Telangana, gap between CMO and Raj Bhavan widening 

M. Rajeev
The Kalyana Mandapa of the 1000-pillar temple has been a work in progress for the last 17 years.

Rebuilding a celestial dance pavilion in Hanamkonda

Serish Nanisetti
Thousands of tonnes of hazardous waste are dumped untreated at the factory site in Damaracherla village of Nalgonda district, leading to pollution of surface and ground water.

Damaracherla’s waste heap has a toxic legacy, yet a new threat looms

V. Swathi
Mudhole tahsildar Kappagantula Shiva inspecting a fallen Red Sanders tree to issue entitlement certificate at GRAM farm, in Mudhole.

Red sanders growers in Telangana feel the blues

Ravi Reddy
 Dharani portal registrations in progress at Tahsildar/ Sub-Registrar office at Kandi mandal in Sangareddy district

Dharani portal | Record of some rights and many wrongs

M. Rajeev
Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada. File

Sparing passengers a fare hike, APSRTC keeps festive spirit up

P. Sujatha Varma
Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada

Operators keep their plans, buses ready in Nellore, Ongole to meet Dasara rush

S. Murali
Representational image of a queue of people waiting to board a train at the railway station in Visakhapatnam

Huge wait lists and regrets greet people looking to book train tickets for Dasara

B. Madhugopal
Students of the Minority Residential Girls’ School in Siddipet getting treated at a hospital.

What ails welfare hostels in Telangana

R. Ravikanth Reddy
Panic-hit parents and relatives of the students talk to the local police in Warangal district

Sorry state of affairs in Ashram schools

P. Sridhar
Elephantine arrangements: The GHMC has installed massive cranes on Tank Bund for Ganesh idol immersion in Hussainsagar.

Hyderabad’s Ganesh festival is ‘immersed’ in controversy

V. Swathi
South Central Railway officials inspecting the works on the Secunderabad-Moula Ali-Cherlapalli-Ghatkesar section . File photo

MMTS: Affordable but few takers

V. Geetanath
Except for Sanatnagar, Moula Ali and Moula Ali - Malkajgiri - Sitaphalmandi sections, all are completed including doubling or more lines and the electrification.

Glitches galore for MMTS Phase II

V. Geetanath
The GI tag application for Deccani Biryani was abandoned in 2017.

Deccani Biryani: A biryani that is everyone’s and no one’s

Serish Nanisetti
NAGARA GOPAL NAGARA GOPAL

All that glitters… Will the unique Charminar lac bangles get GI tag?

Serish Nanisetti
A view of Prasads multiplex, Hyderabad

Telugu film industry goes into a huddle to tide over crisis

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Agricultural fields turn sand dumps in Khanapur and surrounding villages of Manthani mandal in Peddapalli district as Godavari floods created mayhem.

Deluge of woes for farmers

Marri Ramu
After a bridge connecting Kaddam in Nirmal and Mancherial got washed away in the recent floods, villagers using a makeshift bridge to commute.

Flood fear gripped villagers

K Shiva Shanker
A flooded Kotha Colony in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Torrent fury rocks Bhadrachalam

P. Sridhar
Several centres had been set up by Telugus who were once students. File photo.

Hyderabad — a hub of Civil Service coaching centres

R. Ravikanth Reddy
At your ‘Service’: While the perspective of aspirants on Civil Services may differ, what remains unchanged is that the examination is known to be unique in nature and tests rigour. Candidates need to be thorough to qualify starting with Prelims. File photo

Tips and tricks to crack Civils

Syed Mohammed
Saina Nehwal

Sportive parents, triumphant daughters

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Combined efforts of stakeholders help propel enrolment drive

P. Sridhar
Students taking a stroll in Government Ravindra Model High School, Sadasivpet, in Sangareddy district.

English aura for government schools in Telangana 

R. Ravikanth Reddy

‘How can I sell my land for so cheap?’

R. Avadhani
Land earmarked for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Chilapally in Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district. Bardipur and Yelgoi (not in picture) also come under parcel one

The NIMZ bedlam

R. Avadhani

Grappling with losses

Syed Mohammed
Passengers waiting at the Secunderabad bus terminus. (Right) then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while travelling by an APSRTC super deluxe bus

TSRTC rides on social media

Syed Mohammed
Red giant: An Albion bus, a 19-seater and part of the erstwhile Hyderabad State’s Road Transport Department which was established 90 years ago, is one of the first buses to ply on the roads in the city

Weathering the storm

Syed Mohammed
Crushed hopes, shattered lives: The ‘sick’ unit of Cement Corporation of India and dilapidated godown in Adilabad

Boulevard of broken dreams

Abhinay Deshpande
Dilapidated quarters in the CCI Township at Adilabad

Forsaken by centre, reclaimed by nature

Abhinay Deshpande
A drove of pigs on the premises of the district government hospital in Sangareddy on Saturday

Healthcare in the gutter

K Shiva Shanker
drugs

Drug addiction debilitating Telangana

Marri Ramu

Liquor addiction crippling families

Marri Ramu
Work is progressing at a brisk pace in the new secretariat complex in Hyderabad with the construction of the base structure of the iconic building almost completed.

New seat of power hanging in the air

M. Rajeev
regional ground zero

Power play vs people’s privacy

Marri Ramu
A class in progress at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad.

NOT A CLASS APART

Serish Nanisetti

Entrapped by financial distress and debt

K Shiva Shanker
Relatives of a COVID-19 victim break down outside the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad during the second wave of the pandemic

A pandemic of grief that refuses to ebb

V. Swathi
Nizamabad DFO Sunil S. Hiremath.

Uncontrolled tourism behind vanishing wildlife: Telangana Forest Officer

V. V. Subrahmanyam
A herd of blackbucks in their exclusive ‘home’ in the backwaters of Sriramsagar project on Godavari near Nandipet in Nizamabad district back when they were first spotted by a wildlife photographer in May 2020

Where have the blackbucks bolted?

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Scores of students immersed in books under the open sky at the City Central Library, Chikkadpally, taking notes, listening to YouTube tutorials or trying to memorise lessons

Lost for words

Serish Nanisetti

Ambiguity over regularisation of assignment lands continues

M. Rajeev
Sub-registrar offices in the State, like this one in Hyderabad, are a hive of activity these days with a steep surge in number of land transactions

En route to the promised land

M. Rajeev
SHOW MORE 117 STORIES

A long road to justice
Premium

In Telangana’s Adilabad district, Indervelli stands as a silent witness to a tragedy that unfolded 43 years ago, leaving scars on the tribal Gond community. As haunting memories of the police firing on April 20, 1981, linger, the Gonds’ call for justice as well as recognition for their martyrs reverberates louder than ever, writes Marri Ramu

February 09, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 08:24 am IST

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu
Septuagenarian Jangu Bai, who lost her husband in Indervelli police firing and herself sustained a bullet injury in her right arm, at her hut in Khannapur village in Adilabad district.

Septuagenarian Jangu Bai, who lost her husband in Indervelli police firing and herself sustained a bullet injury in her right arm, at her hut in Khannapur village in Adilabad district. | Photo Credit: Marri Ramu

People’s heroes are immortals,” reads the first sentence engraved in blood red on the white plaque of the lofty martyrs’ memorial column. The sentiment is echoed in Telugu and Hindi translations. It further reads, “Those mountains red and the flowers red; Oh! Their death red and our homage red.” This column at Indervelli village of Adilabad district, nearly 300 kilometres north of Hyderabad, in Telangana, holds profound significance for the Gonds, a tribal community.

Nearly 43 years ago, on April 20, 1981, several Gond people died and many sustained grievous injuries when police opened fire at them at Indervelli. There are conflicting numbers of death and injuries; while the government says 13 tribals were killed, members of rights organisations put the figure at 60.

Discrepancies also persist regarding the reason behind the firing. Some claim that the police resorted to firing at unarmed Gond tribals following a dispute over their participation in a meeting convened by the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Coolie Sangham (RCS), a farmer organisation affiliated to Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist People’s War Group of naxalites (PWG and its frontal organisations, including RCS, were banned by the A.P. government in 1992. The ban was relaxed for 18 months in 1995 and reimposed in 1996). The police, for their part, contended that they were compelled to open fire after a tribal woman allegedly attacked a constable with a spear.

Despite the passage of over four decades since the tragic incident, the wounds of that day still run deep within the Gond families, as they grapple with the challenges of making ends meet, haunted by the memories of the violence that altered their lives. For many, little has changed in terms of earnings, dwellings, or the overall quality of life. The pain of loss is compounded by the socio-economic exploitation they continue to face from various quarters. The martyrs’ memorial column, standing as a symbol of bravery and sacrifice for the Gonds, now serves as a painful reminder of the justice that has eluded them for decades. 

Septuagenarian Jangu Bai, who resides in Kannapur village of Sirkonda mandal, 13 km from Indervelli, cannot recall in detail the happenings on that fateful day. “I had gone to the weekly market with my husband, Madavi Sambu, on a Monday. During the police firing, a bullet hit my right arm. He too suffered a bullet injury on his hand. We were bleeding severely,” she says. She was rushed to Hyderabad for treatment while Sambu was admitted to a local hospital, where he succumbed to the injury.

“Though my injury healed within a few months, I am unable to use my right arm fully,” says Jangu Bai, who lives with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren in a two-room house with a thatched roof. Her two daughters are married while her son died of an ailment.

Equally heart-wrenching is the story of Lachchu Bai, a sexagenarian, living in Thatiguda village of Indervelli mandal. Her husband Sedmaki Koddu, an agricultural labourer, went to the weekly market on April 20, 1981. She does not remember if he went to attend the Gond tribal meeting or to buy vegetables, but Koddu never returned home. She was told that he was killed in the police firing. With the help of neighbours, she went to Indervelli to trace Koddu’s body. 

“I was not even shown his body. We were merely told that he had died,” she recalls, time not having dried up the tears in her eyes. One of her two sons died of an unexplained fever when he was barely 10 years old. She still works in cotton and jowar fields to make a living.

The backstory 

When Emergency was imposed in India in 1975, various factions of Left parties aiming to mobilise the oppressed and marginalised sections of society faced severe suppression by the State. The attempts by some parties to engage in armed struggle were ruthlessly crushed. Following the lifting of the Emergency two years later, certain parties resumed their activities.

In 1980, Kondapalli Seetharamaiah initiated the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) People’s War, along with associates like Muppala Laxman Rao, known by his nom de guerre Ganapathy. They dispatched approximately 22 student teams to study the socio-economic and political landscape in the northern Telangana districts and areas along the Godavari river basin in Telangana.

They identified eight sections of society which would help them carry out protracted armed struggle against the ‘imperial State’. While engaged in a fight against the government through ‘underground armed squads’, they envisioned the mobilisation of peasants, workers, students, and other sections to strengthen their movement. To achieve this objective, the Rythu Coolie Sangham, Radical Students Union, and Singareni Karmika Samakhya (Singareni Collieries Workers Federation) were established within a few months.

Their studies revealed that Gond families in Adilabad district were facing exploitation from traders, landlords, and others. These tribal families were allegedly also being harassed by Forest officials while gathering wood and other products from the forests. Authorities were reluctant to grant land rights to the tribal cultivators, leading to discontent among them against the government.

Against this backdrop, the Rythu Coolie Sangham (RCS) planned to organise a district-level conference, focusing primarily on mobilising different sections, especially tribals, in Indervelli on April 20, 1981. Given that the weekly market was convened every Monday at the location, they anticipated that tribals visiting the market would also participate in the meeting.

Writer and speaker N. Venugopal, who was also the editor of Telugu monthly journal Veekshanam, along with three others, was in close proximity to the site of police firing on that day. The four had started from Hanamkonda for Indervelli in a Road Transport Corporation bus for the meeting. The bus was intercepted by the police a few kilometres ahead of the meeting venue. Expressing suspicions over their intentions, police took them to the upper primary school building for questioning. After bombarding Venugopal and the others with questions, the then Adilabad Superintendent of Police M.V. Krishna Rao directed his subordinates to send them back to Hanamkonda, ensuring they did not get down in between.

“The questioning went on for a long time. Midway, the SP got a wireless message that trouble had erupted at the meeting venue and the situation was spiralling out of control. We understood that police firing had started,” Venugopal recalls. A police party shifted the quartet to a vehicle and dropped them off at Hanamkonda. “We came to know about the deaths and injuries through the newspaper,” he says.

Digging deeper

Dasu Kesava Rao, retired Chief of Bureau of The Hindu daily for united Andhra Pradesh, was among the first to reach Indervelli from Hyderabad for coverage, along with two other reporters, the following day. After learning that the death toll was possibly much higher than what was mentioned in the official statement, they ventured into the villages surrounding Indervelli, trekking through hillocks in the scorching summer. According to Rao, the police initially gave permission to the meeting, but later withdrew it at short notice. “Unaware of this, tribals continued to head to the meeting. Some attending the market had also dropped by out of curiosity,” the veteran journalist recalls.

When the journalist trio reached Pittabongaram village with a population of 500-odd Gond tribals, situated 2 km from Indervelli, silence greeted them. Three of the villagers had been killed in police firing. “The widows of Mandadi Jangu, Madavi Ramu, and Kotnaka Gagru looked at us blankly. I remember the village head telling me that they were afraid even to cry aloud,” he adds. Based on the interaction with different Gond families, Rao realised that a majority of them were unaware of police cancelling permission for the meeting.

“I remember seeing a tribal woman named Isru Bai chained to her bed at a government hospital at Adilabad. We were told that she had grabbed a policeman’s gun and butted him. She was badly injured,” Rao narrates. The district administration learnt about the names of some of the victims through this journalist group.

He also remembers many disputing the government’s statement of 13 tribals being killed in police firing. “I quoted a shop owner claiming that he had a seen a truck-load of bodies getting dumped into a well. A senior police officer used highly objectionable expressions while disputing my version about the death toll,” he shares.

A few years later, when Rao was accompanying Adilabad District Collector to an official programme, he came across startling facts. “The Collector himself told a meeting of forest officials that the number of tribals killed in Indervelli police firing was much more than what the district administration claimed,” Rao says.

Now retired, then Adilabad SP Krishna Rao, in an interview, said one of the sad experiences of his career was seeing a subordinate officer getting killed in the Indervelli incident. He said the tribals were resisting the police who wanted them to leave the place since permission was withdrawn. He maintained that he was there with less than three dozen police personnel.

One of the tribal women attacked a policeman named Mohammed Ghouse with a spear resulting in bleeding injuries, he explained, adding that the latter died right in front of him.

When contacted, the former cop said he was in Morocco and that he would be available for comment on returning to India.

Stress and succour

The police firing incident continued to echo for a few more years. In 1983, then president of RCS, Ganji Rama Rao got a memorial column constructed at the site of violence on the Indervelli outskirts, on the lines of one he had seen in China commemorating the Chinese Revolution of 1949.

In 1986, the memorial column was demolished by blowing it up with explosive material. Tribals believe the people behind it had the tacit support of police. The memorial in its present form was rebuilt in 1987. An air of tension prevailed at the location every April, with people attempting to pay tribute to those who died, only to face police-imposed restrictions. People would be prohibited from approaching the column on April 20, and even vehicular movement was regulated in the days leading up to the event, until a few years ago.

All that has changed now. Two years ago, during a public meeting in Indervelli, now Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, serving as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president then, acknowledged that the police firing was a mistake. Recently, while launching his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections at a public gathering in Indervelli, he reiterated this, affirming the government’s commitment to developing a memorial park around the existing memorial column.

Members of 15 Gond families, who lost their loved ones in police firing more than four decades ago, were given about 165 square metres of open plots each and ₹5 lakh assistance to construct a house.

For 70-year-old Madavi Devubai, who lost her mother Isru Bai, this has made no difference. “She spends most of the day sitting outside her house. She is unaffected by the government’s gesture,” says her neighbour and Pittabongaram village head Vetti Rajeshwar Patel, who is also in his 70s. He is upset that Isru Bai has not being acknowledged as a victim. She suffered a bullet wound on her leg and had to be shifted to Osmania general hospital in Hyderabad after initial treatment at Adilabad. Her leg had to be amputated eventually and she died in 1996 due to age-related ailments. “Every year, we would place her photo at the memorial column and pay tribute to her. But this year, the authorities did not allow us entry even as the victims were given relief,” he rues.

Related Topics

Spotlight

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.