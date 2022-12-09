  1. EPaper
Primary Health Centres under lens
December 09, 2022 10:02 am | Updated 12:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The Telangana government has set up a monitoring system at various Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the State.

CCTV cameras have been installed at a total of 887 PHCs that are monitored by the command-and-control room at the office of the Director of Public Health (DPH) in Hyderabad.

The monitoring system has also been connected with the offices of the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC).

As part of the programme, CCTVs can be found at three spots inside a PHC — Outpatient ward, Pharmacy and the lab. Apart from the DPH, the medical officers of all PHCs will also have access to the cameras, from where they can see if proper services are being provided to patients.

The cameras are a relief to medical officers and other staff as they do not have to travel to Hyderabad for training programmes conducted by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare.

Even during emergency situations, senior Health officials from Hyderabad can directly connect to the medical officers at districts and create an action plan. In case of shortage of medicines, the medical officers can directly contact TSMSIDC officials in Hyderabad and notify them of the stock and other details.

The government is also planning to introduce a specialist system where if a patient at a PHC requires the consultation of a specialist, the medical officers there can connect to the nearby Government General Hospital or medical college and a specialist, through video mode, can provide his medical opinion to him.

Apart from this, the monitoring system also offers safety and security for doctors and other medical staff.

