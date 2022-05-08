A pandemic of grief that refuses to ebb

Trauma has outlasted the destructive COVID second wave, which peaked around May 2021, with a large number of bereaved individuals struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. The sudden loss of a loved one has rendered their lives unbearable even a year on, as grief hits them like a tsunami in the form of intense flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety, guilt, regret and fear

Relatives of a COVID-19 victim break down outside the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad during the second wave of the pandemic | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

It has been two years since one of the worst possible calamities hit the world, leaving behind indelible scars on the collective psyche of humanity. And exactly a year ago, its fiercest form rattled the faith of each and every person alive.

The traumatic phase between last week of April and third week of May 2021 will remain entrenched in the minds of a large number of people for many years to come, especially those who lost their close kin to the terrible second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Many among the survivors are still grappling with severe psychological effects, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and unresolved and inexplicable guilt, which is pushing them over the edge.

A police officer keeps vigil outside the hospital mortuary where COVID victims wrapped in body bags are lined up on stretchers | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

For many, the guilt stems from the isolated death of their kin in some hospital, far away from the warmth of home and care of family members. Even for those who stayed by the side of their dying loved ones, and saw them suffer, it is no less traumatic.

Mahati was hardly 15 years old when she lost her parents to the second wave. She was not allowed to see her father in hospital owing to differences in family, but visits to her mother were permitted. “My mother stayed in hospital for 45 days. I would visit her every day, and she would ask me what we had cooked at home. Once when I told her we had chicken, she said she was hungry, but was not allowed to eat. She died of starvation,” recalls Mahati, breaking down into sobs.

She now stays with her grandmother, an 85-year-old who is unable to get over the grief yet.

“I am in Intermediate second year. My only escape from grief is my college, but I had to skip many college days because granny would not eat. I hold back my trauma to give her strength. Still, she keeps crying, hiding from me. I am scared for her. I am scared for my future,” Mahati says.

Patients undergoing treatment for Mucormycosis at the Government ENT Hospital in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Harsha Panyam, all of 26 years, feels that he has aged a lot since his father’s death due to COVID-19. His father was away on a work trip when he was infected. “Treatment was delayed as typhoid test came positive, and he was treated for the same. His condition deteriorated by the time he came down to Hyderabad and got admitted in hospital, where he passed away. My mother was severely affected by his death, as she did not get even a last glimpse of his body,” recalls Harsha.

Soon after his father’s demise, Harsha and his family had to deal with several issues besides grappling with interminable grief. “We had to make several rounds of the insurance company for the life insurance amount. It took six months before the whole process was completed. Seeking reimbursement under medical insurance policy was another task, and we faced many problems from relatives too,” Harsha shares.

His father’s death made Harsha work very actively to help the COVID-infected during the second wave. It was triggering for him to see people die in large numbers, and he nurtured a lot of anger during that time.

P. Siddharth Rao, one of the founder members of the ‘Combat Covid’ social media group which played a significant role in helping those in medical distress, lost three of his close kin to the pandemic.

“I had to identify my cousin’s body from a batch of dead people bundled up in an ambulance which delivered the bodies to the graveyards. It was like a special courier service for dead bodies! I had to climb into the ambulance to identify, and that memory will forever scar my mind,” he says.

Counselling by clinical psychologists and psychiatrists is said to help the survivors with PTSD, but as is always the case, not many can afford professional help. A single session of counselling costs anywhere between ₹1,500 to ₹2,000, and it takes more than three to four months for any trace of improvement.

Harsha vouches that counselling helped his mother and brother to resume normal life after his father’s death.

Charan Teja Koganti, a neuro psychiatrist at KIMS Hospitals, says he dealt with a large number of cases pertaining to PTSD and acute stress disorder during and post pandemic. “Teenagers who know death but cannot handle it, quickly take to substance abuse. Those who lost spouses were also affected badly, especially the elders,” Dr. Koganti says.

A volunteer on his way to deliver oxygen cylinders to the needy | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Two cases have made an imprint on his mind, one of an NRI medico who was stuck in India while his father breathed his last back in the USA, and another, of an intellectually-challenged woman who relapsed into pathetic condition after promising improvement, owing to the death of her mother, her only caretaker.

“The medico’s case was referred to me after his suicide attempt. He was tormented by the thought that his mother too could die of COVID-19 and he would be left alone in the world,” Dr. Koganti adds.

The treatment starts by debriefing the trauma and allowing the patient to recall the specific instances and images causing grief. Sleep patterns are observed through electroencephalogram (EEG), and if needed, sleep medication is given. Cortisol level in blood is measured to understand the stress factor, and necessary medication is prescribed, Mr. Koganti says.

(Some names have been changed to protect identity)