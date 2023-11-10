HamberMenu
Spotlight- Telangana
With the mercury steadily rising, spot-billed ducks seem to be cooling off at Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad. File
In the run-up to the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections, there is a sense of the routine among Hyderabadis. The election narrative does not include development or expectations and focuses on personalities and political parties. 

Telangana Assembly elections | Low expectations and limited hopes

Serish Nanisetti
Doctors have reported a shortage of assistant professors in a majority of the 19 departments at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool, which was opened last year and currently has two cohorts of MBBS students enrolled. The situation is similar in many other government medical colleges in the State.

Rx for recruitment: Telangana medical colleges in critical need of faculty

Siddharth Kumar Singh
The high street of Somajiguda in Hyderabad, lined with jewellery stores, is wearing a deserted look since last fortnight as the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct is in force due to forthcoming elections in Telangana.

Election Code robs trade of glitter in Telangana amid upcoming polls

Serish Nanisetti,M. Rajeev
The Hussainsagar in Hyderabad is shrinking from within as the silt and sewage flowing into the lake is being accumulated and turned into islands changing the ecology of the lake.

Islands of trouble in the Hussainsagar

V. Swathi
Patients, despite paying substantial consultation fees and diligently booking appointments well in advance, find themselves enduring extended wait times before finally getting to consult with their doctors at corporate hospitals in the twin cities.

Hyderabad’s booming healthcare industry strains under heavy patient traffic

Siddharth Kumar Singh
The many incidents of inmates of government-run schools and hostels in the State falling sick after consuming food served at the institutes, over the past two weeks, have triggered public ire with parents demanding concrete steps from the government to ensure safe and healthy food for the children.

When school hostels dish out health concerns

Marri Ramu
A cache of drugs seized by the Hyderabad police.

Getting lost in the labyrinth of drug addiction in Hyderabad 

Naveen Kumar
The daily commute is an ordeal for the people of Korkatpadu as the forest pathway to the hamlet often turns into a muddy trail, making it difficult to even walk; Kosi being carried in a doli to the hospital.

On a doli and a prayer 

P. Sridhar
The Osmania General Hospital on the banks of the River Musi is a visual marker of Hyderabad, but the infrastructure in the facility has become a cause of concern over the years.

A hospital in search of a cure 

Siddharth Kumar Singh,Serish Nanisetti
)Students at the 2023 Education USA ‘Study in the U.S.’ University Fair organised by the United States-India Educational Foundation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, United States’ million-dollar baby, and vice versa

B. Pradeep
With the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the 72-hour window for submitting applications between August 8 and 10 across Telangana resulted in a stampede-like situation at different offices.

The agonising wait for a house in Telangana

P. Sridhar ,M. Rajeev,R. Avadhani
The place was functioning like any other IT company with employees busy making calls and others typing away at their desks.

Web control, crime patrol or Real pawns in cybercrime

Naveen Kumar
Killing fields: The hillock in Kokapet, where HMDA earned ₹100 crore per acre, is being pounded to dust to give rise to multi-storeyed structures on the outer periphery of Hyderabad.

Telangana spotlight | Urban development poses serious threat to environment

V. Swathi
Nearly half of the bridge over Jampanna Vagu connecting Dodla and Kondai (via Malyala) villages got washed away in the flash floods on July 27 in Mulugu district.

The force of the flood in Telangana

Marri Ramu ,P. Sridhar
A donor heart from a brain-dead patient has been allotted to a needy patient at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and will be transported from Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad, in a green channel for heart transplantation to NIMS, in Hyderabad on October 07, 2022.

Life after death: 327 life-saving procedures done in Telangana through Organ transplants

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Students and teachers interacting with elders of a village near Kodada. Telangana Sahitya Academy Chairman Juluru Gowrishanker is seen. Special Arrangement

Back to the future

R. Ravikanth Reddy
Not an inch left: Footpaths in Hyderabad have become free commercial spaces, where obstructions ranging from small shops, private parking, avenue trees, garbage and repairs, make paths unwalkable. 

Hyderabad | The city of cars has no space for pedestrians

B. Pradeep
Atma Gaurava (self-respect) Bhavans in Hyderabad, a novel concept of the Telangana government for constructing buildings for all castes for social, cultural and educational uplift, are likely to take longer for completion.

Legal tangles to hamstring Atma Gaurva Bhavans in Telangana 

M. Rajeev
MGBS Metro Station in Hyderabad wears a deserted look due to low patronage on Friday, June 16.

The Green Metro Line blues

V. Geetanath
Saidabad Police Station in Hyderabad

Friendly police in Hyderabad, a welcome overhaul

Naveen Kumar
Due to the targets set at corporate educational institutions, there is too much pressure put on the students to deliver outstanding performance, say experts

Not the end of the road

Naveen Kumar, Siddharth Kumar Singh
A whopping 3.53 lakh cases were booked for various traffic violations in 2023 alone by Hyderabad Traffic police

Hyderabad: Jammed sans efficient public transport

B. Pradeep,Naveen Kumar

Hyderabad will never become Bengaluru in terms of traffic congestion, says Additional Commissioner

B. Pradeep
The Government Medical College at Sangareddy (above) and Siddipet have already started functioning.

Starting trouble for new medical colleges in Telangana

Siddharth Kumar Singh
A scam unearthed in the issue of birth and death certificates has led to the cancellation of nearly 22,000 certificates in Hyderabad. Employees of GHMC and Mee Seva centres were found to be complicit in the fake certificates scam.

Scammed! From birth to death: Birth and death certificates scam under the nose of the GHMC 

V. Swathi
The ongoing conservation and restoration of the Paigah Tombs in progress in Hyderabad.

Marvel in marble and lattice work gets new life

Serish Nanisetti
Telangana State Public Service Commission shut its gates for security reasons, as several political and student outfits staged protest demonstrations in front of the office, against alleged leak of Group-I exam question papers, in Hyderabad.

TSPSC leaks: confidence shattered, job aspirants expect quick justice

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Toxic trash towers over Hyderabad

Serish Nanisetti
People stand in long queues at Government Fever Hospital, Hyderabad, as the State has been witnessing a sharp increase in viral fever cases.

The looming threat of viral fever in twin cities

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Tragic end: Parents and other family members crying inconsolably at the funeral of medical student D. Preethi in Jangaon district.

Call for zero tolerance to ragging

P. Sridhar

Governor seeks report on SOPs to deal with harassment, ragging

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Telangana Spotlight: ‘Murders’ most foul

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Groundwork for patta distribution in full swing

P. Sridhar
Tribal farmers of Yerrabodu village in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district showing the memorandum addressed to the authorities for sanction of pattas for “podu lands” in the forest area near their village.

Unleashing deforestation

V. Swathi
A view of the Public Safety Integrated Operation Centre in Cyberabad, Telangana

The constant vigil of Cyberabad Police’s PSIOC

Marri Ramu
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra aims to take PSIOC to the next level

Marri Ramu
A worried resident of Kachibowli area located beside the building which was burnt in a major fire accident on January 19 in Secunderabad.

Affected families residing in tents wait to get back to their homes

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Fire fighters struggle to douse the fire that broke out at a building on Minister Road in Secunderabad. There is utter disregard for even minimal fire safety precautions such as availability of water connection to firefighting equipment. RAMAKRISHNA G

Playing with fire, risking lives

V. Swathi
Kamareddy Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi addressing a press conference at Kamareddy Municipal Offce

What the Master Plan means for Kamareddy

R. Avadhani
Members of Farmers JAC holding a meeting at Lingapur in Kamareddy district on January 12, 2023.

Ryots up in arms about integrated master plan of Kamareddy

R. Avadhani
With none from other communities of Jakranpally village cooperating in performing the final rites of Akula Shiva Goud, who died due to social boycott by VDC, his bereaved family members are in shock.

Village Development Committees hold people to ransom 

Marri Ramu
A fire motorcycle also known as ‘mist bullet’ stationed outside Numaish.

Fire safety measures enhanced at Numaish

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Two years after the grim economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a blur of maskless shoppers looking for bling and bargains, and shop owners hustling the crowds into their territory.

Numaish: Nostalgia, fairy lights, spicy food

Serish Nanisetti
All set: Health officials taking part in a mock drill for COVID vaccine delivery at Gandhi Hospital.

Hospitals brace for a possible COVID wave

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Leaving nothing to chance: A healthcare worker registering names at a special booster dose drive in Hyderabad on Wednesday. With COVID cases in China rising, Telangana saw a sharp rise in the number of people taking their jabs.

Rush for booster dose

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Long road: Convincing IT companies to consider tier II cities for new facilities will have to be backed by robust infrastructure, something for which they prefer Hyderabad. A view of the IT hub in Hyderabad and a sculpture near the upcoming IT Tower in Nalgonda.

Unlocking growth in tier II cities  

N. RAVI KUMAR
The pineapple design on the doorway of Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah shows the love of nature among the Golconda rulers. Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti

Ancient roots of Qutb Shahi gardens

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti;Serish Nanisetti

Stepwells to snag heritage tag?

Serish Nanisetti
Free service: Patients waiting for their turn during the launch of a diagnostic centre at MCH Colony in Amberpet. The State government launched the Telangana Diagnostics Service in January 2018. RAMAKRISHNA G

GOOD PROGNOSIS: Telangana Diagnostics Service achieves remarkable feat

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Primary Health Centres under lens

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Health Minister Harish Rao interacts with patients at the inauguration of the Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital. RAMAKRISHNA G

Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital a boon to poor patients

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Satellite images from 2011 and 2021 showing encroachment of forest lands by Gutti Koya community near Pedda Venkatapuram village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu district.

Political will— the one key to Gutti Koya Conundrum

V. Swathi
A Gutti Koya tribal family in an Internally Displaced Family settlement.

Eviction threat looms over migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis

P. Sridhar
The overall reach of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service is 69.2 km, spreading across three corridors and carrying close to four lakh passengers a day.

Hyderabad Metro Rail - A service too far for most citizens

V. Swathi
Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy

Metro Rail has become the preferred choice for citizens: HMR MD

V. Geetanath
Pigeons own the MGBS Metro Rail Station, compromising sanitation of the premises.

Pigeons make this metro station their home

V. Swathi
The authorities feel that the island could be connected to both Nagarjuna Konda and the Buddhavanam Project.

The ambitious plan to develop Chakaligattu Island as tourist destination

Ravi Reddy
Buddhavanam

Buddhavanam– The first Buddhist Heritage Theme Park, a great hit with tourists

Ravi Reddy

Valley of Growth

N. RAVI KUMAR

E.S.L. Narasimhan held back files from KCR, Kiran Kumar Reddy

Ravi Reddy
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in the city on Friday.

In Telangana, gap between CMO and Raj Bhavan widening 

M. Rajeev
The Kalyana Mandapa of the 1000-pillar temple has been a work in progress for the last 17 years.

Rebuilding a celestial dance pavilion in Hanamkonda

Serish Nanisetti
Thousands of tonnes of hazardous waste are dumped untreated at the factory site in Damaracherla village of Nalgonda district, leading to pollution of surface and ground water.

Damaracherla’s waste heap has a toxic legacy, yet a new threat looms

V. Swathi
Mudhole tahsildar Kappagantula Shiva inspecting a fallen Red Sanders tree to issue entitlement certificate at GRAM farm, in Mudhole.

Red sanders growers in Telangana feel the blues

Ravi Reddy
 Dharani portal registrations in progress at Tahsildar/ Sub-Registrar office at Kandi mandal in Sangareddy district

Dharani portal | Record of some rights and many wrongs

M. Rajeev
Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada. File

Sparing passengers a fare hike, APSRTC keeps festive spirit up

P. Sujatha Varma
Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada

Operators keep their plans, buses ready in Nellore, Ongole to meet Dasara rush

S. Murali
Representational image of a queue of people waiting to board a train at the railway station in Visakhapatnam

Huge wait lists and regrets greet people looking to book train tickets for Dasara

B. Madhugopal
Students of the Minority Residential Girls’ School in Siddipet getting treated at a hospital.

What ails welfare hostels in Telangana

R. Ravikanth Reddy
Panic-hit parents and relatives of the students talk to the local police in Warangal district

Sorry state of affairs in Ashram schools

P. Sridhar
Elephantine arrangements: The GHMC has installed massive cranes on Tank Bund for Ganesh idol immersion in Hussainsagar.

Hyderabad’s Ganesh festival is ‘immersed’ in controversy

V. Swathi
South Central Railway officials inspecting the works on the Secunderabad-Moula Ali-Cherlapalli-Ghatkesar section . File photo

MMTS: Affordable but few takers

V. Geetanath
Except for Sanatnagar, Moula Ali and Moula Ali - Malkajgiri - Sitaphalmandi sections, all are completed including doubling or more lines and the electrification.

Glitches galore for MMTS Phase II

V. Geetanath
The GI tag application for Deccani Biryani was abandoned in 2017.

Deccani Biryani: A biryani that is everyone’s and no one’s

Serish Nanisetti
NAGARA GOPAL NAGARA GOPAL

All that glitters… Will the unique Charminar lac bangles get GI tag?

Serish Nanisetti
A view of Prasads multiplex, Hyderabad

Telugu film industry goes into a huddle to tide over crisis

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Agricultural fields turn sand dumps in Khanapur and surrounding villages of Manthani mandal in Peddapalli district as Godavari floods created mayhem.

Deluge of woes for farmers

Marri Ramu
After a bridge connecting Kaddam in Nirmal and Mancherial got washed away in the recent floods, villagers using a makeshift bridge to commute.

Flood fear gripped villagers

K Shiva Shanker
A flooded Kotha Colony in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Torrent fury rocks Bhadrachalam

P. Sridhar
Several centres had been set up by Telugus who were once students. File photo.

Hyderabad — a hub of Civil Service coaching centres

R. Ravikanth Reddy
At your ‘Service’: While the perspective of aspirants on Civil Services may differ, what remains unchanged is that the examination is known to be unique in nature and tests rigour. Candidates need to be thorough to qualify starting with Prelims. File photo

Tips and tricks to crack Civils

Syed Mohammed
Saina Nehwal

Sportive parents, triumphant daughters

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Combined efforts of stakeholders help propel enrolment drive

P. Sridhar
Students taking a stroll in Government Ravindra Model High School, Sadasivpet, in Sangareddy district.

English aura for government schools in Telangana 

R. Ravikanth Reddy

‘How can I sell my land for so cheap?’

R. Avadhani
Land earmarked for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Chilapally in Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district. Bardipur and Yelgoi (not in picture) also come under parcel one

The NIMZ bedlam

R. Avadhani

Grappling with losses

Syed Mohammed
Passengers waiting at the Secunderabad bus terminus. (Right) then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while travelling by an APSRTC super deluxe bus

TSRTC rides on social media

Syed Mohammed
Red giant: An Albion bus, a 19-seater and part of the erstwhile Hyderabad State’s Road Transport Department which was established 90 years ago, is one of the first buses to ply on the roads in the city

Weathering the storm

Syed Mohammed
Crushed hopes, shattered lives: The ‘sick’ unit of Cement Corporation of India and dilapidated godown in Adilabad

Boulevard of broken dreams

Abhinay Deshpande
Dilapidated quarters in the CCI Township at Adilabad

Forsaken by centre, reclaimed by nature

Abhinay Deshpande
A drove of pigs on the premises of the district government hospital in Sangareddy on Saturday

Healthcare in the gutter

K Shiva Shanker
drugs

Drug addiction debilitating Telangana

Marri Ramu

Liquor addiction crippling families

Marri Ramu
Work is progressing at a brisk pace in the new secretariat complex in Hyderabad with the construction of the base structure of the iconic building almost completed.

New seat of power hanging in the air

M. Rajeev
regional ground zero

Power play vs people’s privacy

Marri Ramu
A class in progress at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad.

NOT A CLASS APART

Serish Nanisetti

Entrapped by financial distress and debt

K Shiva Shanker
Relatives of a COVID-19 victim break down outside the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad during the second wave of the pandemic

A pandemic of grief that refuses to ebb

V. Swathi
Nizamabad DFO Sunil S. Hiremath.

Uncontrolled tourism behind vanishing wildlife: Telangana Forest Officer

V. V. Subrahmanyam
A herd of blackbucks in their exclusive ‘home’ in the backwaters of Sriramsagar project on Godavari near Nandipet in Nizamabad district back when they were first spotted by a wildlife photographer in May 2020

Where have the blackbucks bolted?

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Scores of students immersed in books under the open sky at the City Central Library, Chikkadpally, taking notes, listening to YouTube tutorials or trying to memorise lessons

Lost for words

Serish Nanisetti

Ambiguity over regularisation of assignment lands continues

M. Rajeev
Sub-registrar offices in the State, like this one in Hyderabad, are a hive of activity these days with a steep surge in number of land transactions

En route to the promised land

M. Rajeev
Telangana Assembly elections | Low expectations and limited hopes
November 10, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

Serish Nanisetti

November 10, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti
In the run-up to the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections, there is a sense of the routine among Hyderabadis. The election narrative does not include development or expectations and focuses on personalities and political parties. 

In the run-up to the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections, there is a sense of the routine among Hyderabadis. The election narrative does not include development or expectations and focuses on personalities and political parties. 

The drone flies in slowly over the blue Hussainsagar in Hyderabad. The domes of the alabaster white Telangana Secretariat come into the frame. The drone circles and shows the magnificent building that has become the talk of the town since its inauguration in April this year, built at a cost of ₹616 crore.

This is a video made by the State government in English, and has been posted across multiple handles. The voice over calls it a “jewel in the crown of Telangana”, also saying that the State is “striving for the upliftment of the people and the welfare of the downtrodden”. 

Below the building, on the road that runs parallel to the railway track is the Pattigadda slum in the Sanathnagar Assembly Constituency. “We will vote depending on the mood that day. We no longer have trust in the government and don’t expect anything. We may get or may not get the two-BHK [bedroom-hall-kitchen] houses,” says Raju, a driver who lives in the shanty.  

The street ends in a school which promises: Free uniforms, free textbooks, free mid-day meals, and free computer training. Children scamper about the lane filled with trash, goats, chickens, and buffaloes. “We don’t expect any change or benefit from our representatives. There has been no development here for the past 30 years. The roads are the same. They get flooded whenever there is rain. The trash is not picked up regularly. The people living in the slums have not been allocated new houses. If they can stop drunkards coming here to drink that would be great,” says Murthy who sells finger-foods outside a liquor outlet.  

The predominant mood in Hyderabad city is low expectations from public representatives. As the stage set for the high-stakes Assembly election with 119 seats, the campaign and narrative are increasingly focussed on individuals and political parties, with the main contenders being the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Many of the city’s key issues are being pushed aside.   

City problems 

Hyderabad boasts much development. The city has constructed roads over graveyards, bridges over temples and chillas (roadside prayer structures), and roads through hillocks. It even boasts of a hanging bridge over a lake (Durgam Cheruvu) and is in the process of building 14 bridges over the Musi river that flows through the city. Yet, for the average Hyderabadi, the roads continue to remain congested, making commuting a daily ordeal.  

Like many cities across India, Hyderabad has many pressing problems: traffic congestion, poor pavement and road maintenance, a problematic waste disposal system, subpar government schools, the lack of safe public parks, have remained out of the poll picture.  

The glitzy, swanky part of Hyderabad stands in stark contrast to its dark underbelly of underserved areas.

The glitzy, swanky part of Hyderabad stands in stark contrast to its dark underbelly of underserved areas. | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

These issues do not feature in conversations with voters, and social media platforms are awash with a focus on the cult of personality and ‘screenshots’ of development.  

An Instagram reel posted by the ruling BRS party about D. Sudheer Reddy, its candidate for L.B. Nagar, the commercial and residential hub of Hyderabad, highlights the transformation that has taken place in the area since the formation of Telangana in 2014. Shanties have been replaced by the government’s 2BHK ‘Dignity Housing’ blocks, while traffic-choked roads have given way to multi-level flyovers and metro rail network, the video shows.  

Of the ₹6,224-crore budget of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for 2023-24, nearly ₹775 crore is earmarked for the Strategic Road Development Project, ₹510 crore for Strategic Nala Development Programme, and ₹150 crore for Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme.  

“We are building a new road from Bapughat to Moosarambagh that will ease traffic flow through the city. Currently, there is too much vehicular congestion, making it difficult for people to commute,” says AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, while talking about the elusive development in Hyderabad’s Old City, on the ‘other side’ of the Musi river.  

Exuding confidence that his party’s nine contenders from Hyderabad will be home and dry, Owaisi highlights various developmental initiatives that the AIMIM has undertaken, including the restoration of the Qutb Shahi Tombs, the redevelopment of Mahbub Chowk Market, and the restoration of Mir Alam Mandi, among other projects. Currently his party has seven seats. 

The reason for Owaisi’s confidence can be seen in the southern part of Hyderabad. Working outside his welding and fabrication workshop in Chandulal Baradari downwind of a slaughterhouse, is Faheem Khan, who is distracted by a vehicle carting waste from slaughterhouses. “Don’t worry, that smell will vanish in a bit,” he says about the putrid odour that can make anyone reach for a barf bag.   

 “Whenever we have an issue, Owaisi saab is there to stand by us. I wish he does something similar to what is happening in Delhi,” says Khan, referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “commitment” and “good work” in improving the quality of government schools as well as healthcare, courtesy mohalla (community) clinics.   

“All the money I earn goes towards the private school education of my three children and to meet medical needs,” says the resident of Rajendranagar Assembly constituency who pays ₹1,500 school fee for each of his two sons, 16 and 14 years, and ₹350 for his nine-year-old daughter.

Low expectations

Many citizens have grown sceptical about the ability of politicians to bring about a meaningful change in their lives, and approach elections with a resigned pragmatism, choosing the proverbial “lesser of two evils” rather than holding out hope for transformative policies.   

“We now have a drinking water connection near our home,” says Burgu Srinivas, beaming. He lives in the street wedged between the Nampally Exhibition Ground and the nala that carries sewage from Nampally to the Musi river. When it rains the street gets flooded. Their toilet is a makeshift-contraption on the nala. “This is not just home, it is our business place and our workshop. We cannot live and make a living anywhere else,” he adds. The street with about 400 inhabitants is like a village in the midst of the millennial city, content in the lack of expectation from its elected representatives.

Education gets short shrift

Shyamlal, 40, sees off his 11-year-old daughter outside the Kulsumpura Primary School in Hyderabad, and watches her enter the campus with a spring in her step. The class VI student heads to the newly-built dining area of the school, which falls under the Karwan Assembly constituency, for breakfast consisting of bagara (spiced) rice and a watery curry. Shyamlal, who works as an electrician-for-hire, says his daughter likes the breakfast, “But my decision will not be affected by it,” he says.

The school is part of a pilot project — Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme — initiated by the Telangana government where the morning meal is served to students at 7.45 a.m. before classes begin. It was launched on October 6 at select schools just five days before the election schedule was announced and was supposed to be rolled out in all the 27,000-odd government schools after Dasara, but remains limited to the initial number.

Niveditha, an English teacher at the school, says the scheme has helped improve attendance. “On days we have khichdi, food gets wasted as only 200 students eat. When there is poori or idli, we have 400 students having breakfast,” she says. The school, which caters to the lower-middle income group, has 900 students on its rolls.

At another government school located in Hyderabad’s Rambagh area, the breakfast scheme is yet to be introduced. “We hope to be covered after the elections,” says a teacher here.

For the 2023-24 financial year, Telangana has allocated only 7.6% of its budgeted expenditure for education. This falls significantly short of the average education budget allocation of 15.2% in other States. However, this is a slight improvement compared to the sector’s share of the total budget in 2022-23, which was 6.26%.

This underinvestment in education has persisted for the past several years. In 2016-17, Telangana spent just 8.2% of its budget on education, the lowest among its neighbouring States, with Andhra Pradesh allocating 15.1% and Maharashtra 18%.

Akunuri Murali, a former IAS officer associated with the civil society group Social Democratic Forum, says, “The spike in spending on education is linked to increase in the salary of teachers and not to any push to improve schools or the infrastructure. Much of the infrastructural change in some schools happens through donations, MLA funds, and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan [a Central government programme].”

“Elections are far removed from issues and agenda, and turned into personality battles. Whoever lies better will win. The competition is about lying and making their promises sound believable,” he asserts.

Style over substance

In August this year, a square acre of land in Rajendranagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad commanded a staggering price of ₹100 crore per acre, setting a new record for land prices in the State. The steep cost of land has resulted in Hyderabad’s expansion shifting from a horizontal sprawl to vertical growth.

Public spaces have undergone a transformation, with functional buildings adorned in vibrant hues and illuminated by twinkling LED lights at night. For visitors or social media users who witness drone visuals, it is a breath-taking sight.

A world away from this vertical growth is Sainikpuri on the fringes of Secunderabad Cantonment. For Krishnaveni, who works as a house-help in Sainikpuri, the choice of vote is dictated by two factors: what she has got so far, and what she hopes to get.

“Now, we at least have a proper roof. We have free drinking water at home. But there are other struggles. My grandchildren study in private schools. Shelling out money on private school fees for people who earn less than ₹2 lakh a year is not easy,” says Krishnaveni, whose home falls under the Malkajgiri Assembly constituency.

“My daughter has two girls. The annual fee in a private school including uniforms is ₹40,000. Healthcare is also not cheap. But what choice do we have? Government hospitals have poor facilities and private hospitals are very expensive,” she adds.

Telangana has implemented a raft of programmes aimed at improving healthcare, including Basti Dawakhanas in urban areas, Palle Dawakhanas in rural parts, Telangana Diagnostic Services offering free tests, Telangana Dialysis scheme for kidney patients, the KCR Nutrition kit for pregnant women and another kit for new mothers, and ambulances for pregnant women. However, in terms of budget allocation, Telangana dedicates only 5% of its budget to healthcare, compared to an average of 6.3% allocated by India’s other States.

The Pattigadda settlement in Begumpet began as Nandamuri Basava Tarakam Pattigadda. “My father was promised a good house during the NT Rama Rao’s first term. It is nearly 40 years. We got concrete roads, some have built their own houses, but our lot has not changed. Can we really trust politicians after all these years?” is the rhetorical question of Murthy when asked about his political choice.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana

