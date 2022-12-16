Ancient roots of Qutb Shahi gardens

December 16, 2022 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

One of the challenges for archivists and conservationists working on the conservation of the Qutb Shahi gardens was learning about the nature of plants and trees on the premises.

“Mohammed Quli was a lover of nature and has left behind extensive description of plants and seasons. We also have descriptions of plants and trees in Amin Khan’s garden in Patancheru. Then there were travelogues that described the gardens,” informs historian Sajjad Shahid, who is part of the multi-disciplinary team that is helping restore the gardens that were part of the landscape.

The entrance gives a glimpse of life that the Qutb Shahis led. Visitors learn about the Golconda rulers’ fascination with nature when they see rows of pineapples at the entrance to the tomb of Abdullah Qutb Shah. The fruit was brought to India by the Portuguese, and was already part of the landscape in Amin Khan’s garden in 1564 where it was called ananas.

There are squirrels carved in the stucco on commanders’ tombs. The rhythmic squeaking of squirrels is back inside the tombs complex as they scamper about foraging for food on the tamarind and sapota trees. Large areas surrounding the park have been developed as ecological zones, where one can see the species of trees change as the landscape changes. Palash (bombax ceiba) and ber trees, among other native plants, have been planted.

While the trees and gardens have been restored, the fauna is also changing. If roosting pigeons wheeled in circles around the tombs, now cormorants and kingfishers can be spotted near the wells waiting for their fill.

The artisans, who used vegetal patterns on the tombs and other structures, had a soft corner for lotuses. Now, the restored Bagh Baoli has floating lotus leaves. The blooming lotuses will complete the circle of life.