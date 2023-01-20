What the Master Plan means for Kamareddy

January 20, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - KAMAREDDY

The Municipal Administration has announced that the Master Plan will be implemented for the development and expansion of the district headquarters town here. It has notified some areas, particularly the agriculture lands adjacent to the town, including those in the villages that were merged with the municipality.

The Kamareddy General Town Planning Scheme ‘Proposed land use map – 2041’ proposed 6,155.05 hectares of land under the master plan. The master plan covers as many as eight villages -Adloor, Elchipur, Tekriyal, Devunipally, Lingapur, Sarampally, Patharajampet and Rameswarapally- which were merged in the Kamareddy municipality in the past.

After releasing the revised master plan, the authorities have given a 60-day mandatory period to call for objections. Many farmers claimed that they did not know about calling for objections till the last minute and that it is only after suicide of P. Ramulu that they became to know about the issue.

The Authorities have received as many as 2,027 objections from the farmers and others over the proposed master plan. Mostly, the objections were against the proposed industrial zone, recreational zone and buffer zone.

Those who are unaware of losing their lands with the implementation of the master plan are still approaching the municipal office to submit objections but they were being rejected by the staff on the grounds that the deadline was over and they cannot accept the objections anymore. If one wants to submit any objection, ithas to be attested by the Commissioner, they say.

Responding to the farmers’ agitation, Kamareddy Municipal Commissioner M. Devender said, “All the objections received from the public would be forwarded to the Municipal Administration Department headquarters in Hyderabad. They will take the final decision.”

When contacted by The Hindu, Kamareddy Collector Jitesh V Patil said, “The Master Plan is still at the draft stage. We have been clarifying that no one is taking the land from the farmers. Also, no land has been taken till now. It is not a notification for land acquisition. The Draft master plan shows the proposed land use. Based on the objections, necessary changes will be discussed upon which the final plan will be made.”