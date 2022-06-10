TSRTC rides on social media

Corporation solving passenger grievances on Twitter and other platforms

The TSRTC has leveraged social media and technology to improve passenger experience, Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sajjanar pointed out that TSRTC has been frequently interacting with, and solving passenger grievances on Twitter and other platforms. Complaints regarding bus station management, behaviour of crew and amenities have been dealt with and resolved.

“We have over 1.6 lakh followers on social media. That is also how we come to know what problems passengers are facing. Our call centre too, receives several calls from passengers,” he said.

Incidentally, the case of a conductor allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger came to light after the victim dialled the call centre number and registered her complaint. After an inquiry, the conductor was removed from service.

Official data shows that the centre receives between 1,500-2,000 calls per day. Recently, 910 calls pertaining to operations, 388 related to cargo services, and 30 bus pass inquiries were received on a single day. To encourage patronage, officers are using buses every Thursday, Mr. Sajjanar said.

Often under criticism for its ageing and dwindling fleet, currently at 9,480 buses, TSRTC is looking at procurement, he said, with an augmentation by another 1,016. The tender has evinced interest from two bidders.

Procurement of electric buses is also being mulled. With Convergence Energy Services Limited (PSU) reportedly taking up the tendering process of 4,450 electric buses for five cities, including Hyderabad, TSRTC is eyeing its share. “We have requested 300 buses. We are awaiting government approval,” he said, adding that the biggest challenge for TSRTC is private ownership of vehicles.