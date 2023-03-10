The looming threat of viral fever in twin cities

March 10, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The spike in the incidence of prolonged viral fevers across the twin cities over the last few weeks has become a cause of worry for all. The number of patients with viral fever symptoms like cold, cough, throat pain, body pain and high fever has increased at both the government and private hospitals here.

The Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad is witnessing a daily out-patient (OP) count of 600 to 800, of which 30 to 40 percent complain of viral fever. Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Shankar, the hospital Superintendent, says, “In the last week, there has been a fever spike due to the H3N2 virus, a variant of Swine Flu.”

‘Take flu shots’

Another reason for the increase in cases in Telangana is the temperature fluctuation over the last few weeks. The fact that most people have stopped wearing masks has caused the flu to spread faster. Since many have already taken flu shots, there is little chance for the flu to present severely. However, those who have not taken it should do now to avoid suffering from the severe form of the infection.

“For any fever, people from the no-risk groups need not come to the doctor for the first three days. They can take ‘Paracetamol’ and monitor the fever. The situation is not alarming as of now. Senior officials from the Health Department are in regular touch and we are fully prepared to tackle if things worsen,” Dr. Shankar added.

Symptoms

Private hospitals are seeing an increase in patients complaining of fever. Dr. Anish Anand, General Physician at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, says he had noticed cases of viral fever associated with loose motions lasting 4 to 5 days. The fevers are continuing up to 10 days, he says.

Yashoda Hospitals is witnessing a spike in flu cases. They generally affect the elderly or people suffering from co-morbidities. Initially, it begins with a low to high-grade fever, running nose and sore throat. After 2-3 days, some patients also develop breathlessness and cough, predominantly dry. A few also develop pneumonia, says Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Senior International Pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda

Generally, the outcome is good. But in high-risk patients, some patients require ventilators. The medicine prescribed is Oseltamivir,75mg, in the morning and evening for five days. Also, adequate hydration has to be ensured, adds Dr. Balasubramanian..

Dr. Kiran Madala, ICMR certified researcher based in Hyderabad, says, “After analysing the data released by the World Health Organization (WHO), it can clearly be observed that there is a rapid increase of cases since January 2023. In October 2022, the positivity rate among the samples sent was 4 percent whereas right now it stands at 14 percent, which means every 7th sample is testing positive for influenza.”

Three variants prevalent

Dr Kiran says that even in the H3N2 virus, there are more than 20 sub-variants, of which three are prevalent in India. They are H3N2.2a.3a.1, H3N2.2a.3b and H3N2.2b. The wave pattern of the virus shows that it is quite common in July and August and very rare in February and March.”

General Physicians across the city also say they are getting many enquiries. Social distancing was the major protective agent for the past few years, which is gone now. People have stopped wearing masks, and basic hand hygiene has also gone for a toss, which can also be why almost every family in the city has at least one sick person, says Dr. Pakhal Saketha, General Physician.

She adds that for a cough lasting more than a week, cough syrups should be taken in a controlled manner as it makes people drowsy and groggy. People should rather prefer homemade recipes like turmeric and pepper with milk. Steam inhalation and warm water gargling will be a big help, she adds.

Paediatric cases on the rise

At Niloufer hospital, paediatric cases usually are seen after December. But this year, the out-patient count has not fallen till March. The hospital is witnessing a total out-patient count of 1,800-1,900 per day, of which paediatrics is 1,400-1,500, says Dr. T. Usha Rani, Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital.

Dr. Usha Rani says, “The fever cases are a little higher and are more prolonged than earlier. Usually, flu is categorised into three types—A (mild), B (moderate) and C (severe). For mild cases, ‘Paracetamol’ and hydration are needed; for moderate flu, we start Oseltamivir for children with high-grade fever; and for severe cases, we give Oseltamivir along with other antibiotics and oxygen support.”

What parents need to understand is there is no need to panic. They often pester doctors to prescribe antibiotics, which will in no way help. Parents can start their children on ‘Paracetamol’ for the first three days, and if the fever is very high, ‘Ibuprofen’ can be given. Nutrition is also essential. Usually, parents have a misconception that fruits cannot be given during fever. We counsel parents to provide enough nutrition to their children when on fever.

Dr. Usha Rani also added that these days parents are going ‘doctor shopping’ wherein they keep shifting from one doctor to another within a few days gap. In such cases, the child ends up taking multiple antibiotics, which is not recommended. The parents should also look out for danger signs like dullness, the child refusing to eat, and breathing issues. She added that immediate medical attention is advised if any of these things are noticed.

No need to worry, says Harish Rao

There is no need to worry about the increasing cases of influenza in Telangana, says Health Minister Harish Rao. Medicines prescribed by doctors should be enough, he said on Wednesday at a review meeting conducted by the Department of Health.

The Minister advised the people to visit the nearest government hospital if they have symptoms like fever, cold, cough and stool pains. Adequate precautions should be taken, and there is no need to use antibiotics unnecessarily. He adds that doctors will prescribe the required medicines depending on the patient’s condition.

The officials explained to the Health Minister about the increase in influenza cases globally. He was told that there had been a slight increase in the number of cases in Telangana and many are presenting with symptoms of fever, cough and higher stool pain. The number of children visiting hospitals with similar symptoms has increased but the number of those admitted to hospitals for treatment remains normal, say the doctors.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Swetha Mohanty, Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of Medical Education Dr. Ramesh Reddy and Superintendents of Fever Hospital, Gandhi, Niloufer and MGM Hospitals.