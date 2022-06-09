  • The Package

Spotlight- Telangana

With the mercury steadily rising, spot-billed ducks seem to be cooling off at Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad. File

With the mercury steadily rising, spot-billed ducks seem to be cooling off at Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Spotlight is a weekly page that does exactly what it says it does — delves deep into a particular issue of relevance to Telangana.

Every week is a different issue. Our reporters from across the State analyse each subject threadbare, in micro detail, while retaining the panoramic angle, as they speak to every conceivable source to bring you the latest, and the very last detail in every story.

In This Package
Telangana Boulevard of broken dreams Abhinay Deshpande
Telangana Forsaken by centre, reclaimed by nature Abhinay Deshpande
Telangana Healthcare in the gutter K Shiva Shanker
drugs
Telangana Drug addiction debilitating Telangana
Telangana Liquor addiction crippling families
Work is progressing at a brisk pace in the new secretariat complex in Hyderabad with the construction of the base structure of the iconic building almost completed.
Telangana New seat of power hanging in the air
regional ground zero
Telangana Power play vs people’s privacy
A class in progress at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad.
Telangana NOT A CLASS APART
Telangana Entrapped by financial distress and debt
Relatives of a COVID-19 victim break down outside the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad during the second wave of the pandemic
Telangana A pandemic of grief that refuses to ebb
Nizamabad DFO Sunil S. Hiremath.
Telangana Uncontrolled tourism behind vanishing wildlife: Telangana Forest Officer
A herd of blackbucks in their exclusive ‘home’ in the backwaters of Sriramsagar project on Godavari near Nandipet in Nizamabad district back when they were first spotted by a wildlife photographer in May 2020
Telangana Where have the blackbucks bolted?
Scores of students immersed in books under the open sky at the City Central Library, Chikkadpally, taking notes, listening to YouTube tutorials or trying to memorise lessons
Telangana Lost for words
Telangana Ambiguity over regularisation of assignment lands continues
Sub-registrar offices in the State, like this one in Hyderabad, are a hive of activity these days with a steep surge in number of land transactions
Hyderabad En route to the promised land
Related Topics
Telangana
Hyderabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2022 1:10:49 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/spotlight-telangana/article65509914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY