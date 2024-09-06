Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Friday (September 6, 2024) conducted simultaneous search operations at the residences of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, and three of his associates in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute, an officer said.

The raids were carried out at Mr. Ghosh’s residence in Beliaghata and at two locations in Howrah and Subhasgram. All four are already in CBI custody.

Meanwhile, Sandip Ghosh has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court transferring the probe into allegations of irregularities in tender processes and mismanagement against him from a SIT to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In another development, the victim’s parents and family members, who joined protests at the hospital on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) night, alleged that the police had offered them money even as the body of their daughter was lying at home.

