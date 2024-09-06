GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE: ED raids houses of RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and his aides over financial irregularities

ED conducts multiple raids at the residence of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh and his associates

Updated - September 06, 2024 10:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
ED conducts raid at the residence of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's principal Sandip Ghosh. File

ED conducts raid at the residence of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's principal Sandip Ghosh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Friday (September 6, 2024) conducted simultaneous search operations at the residences of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, and three of his associates in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute, an officer said.

The raids were carried out at Mr. Ghosh’s residence in Beliaghata and at two locations in Howrah and Subhasgram. All four are already in CBI custody.

Also read: Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody

Meanwhile, Sandip Ghosh has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court transferring the probe into allegations of irregularities in tender processes and mismanagement against him from a SIT to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In another development, the victim’s parents and family members, who joined protests at the hospital on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) night, alleged that the police had offered them money even as the body of their daughter was lying at home.

  • September 06, 2024 10:31
    ED raids residence of former R.G. Kar principal

    ED conducts a raid and registered a PMLA case in the financial irregularities case. Mr. Ghosh is presently in the custody of CBI.

  • September 06, 2024 10:29
    BJP leader Dilip Ghosh questions delay in connection with the R.G. Kar Hospital case

    On Supreme Court hearing in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder case, West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh says, “Hearing was scheduled to be held on 5th September, why is it being delayed? The entire nation’s eyes are on this, it is such a major incident. Be it the Court or CBI, this should be taken seriously. People are agitating for this. They trust the Court, so it should be as viewed as such.”

  • September 06, 2024 10:24
    ED conducts raid at the residence of Sandip Ghosh

    Enforcement Directorate raid underway at the residence of former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh.

Published - September 06, 2024 10:24 am IST

