The results of the Assembly elections will be announced on October 8.

The Congress alliance with the National Conference had an edge in Jammu and Kashmir with NC being projected as the single largest party in the exit polls.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, however, described the exit polls as “just time pass” even though the results are in favour of his party. Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda seemed confident that Congress would form the next government in the State.

More than 23.27 lakh voters cast their votes in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election which will see 24 Assembly constituencies contested across the Chenab Valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, as well as the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian.

Phase 1 of J&K Assembly polls saw a voter turnout of about 61%, which is the highest in the past seven elections, said Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole. The voting for Phase 2 of the J&K Assembly Elections began at 7 a.m. and concluded at 6 p.m peacefully. In a press conference in Srinagar, J&K Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole said the second phase recorded a turnout of 57%. The third and final phase of the J&K Assembly Polls saw a voter turnout of over 69.65% on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) with the polling conducted peacefully, according to the Election Commission.