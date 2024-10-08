GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

J&K Assembly election results LIVE: Counting set to begin soon

The third and final phase of J&K Assembly Elections show a 69.65% turnout; Results to follow later today

Updated - October 08, 2024 06:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Srinagar: A security personnel checks the area around Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), a counting centre for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, a day before the election results, in Srinagar, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI10_07_2024_000365B)

The results of the Assembly elections will be announced on October 8.

The Congress alliance with the National Conference had an edge in Jammu and Kashmir with NC being projected as the single largest party in the exit polls.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, however, described the exit polls as “just time pass” even though the results are in favour of his party. Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda seemed confident that Congress would form the next government in the State.

Also Read: L-G’s power to nominate five MLAs keeps parties on edge ahead of vote counting

More than 23.27 lakh voters cast their votes in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election which will see 24 Assembly constituencies contested across the Chenab Valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, as well as the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian.

Also Read: Have no objections: Farooq Abdullah on taking rival PDP’s support for govt. formation

Phase 1 of J&K Assembly polls saw a voter turnout of about 61%, which is the highest in the past seven elections, said Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole. The voting for Phase 2 of the J&K Assembly Elections began at 7 a.m. and concluded at 6 p.m peacefully. In a press conference in Srinagar, J&K Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole said the second phase recorded a turnout of 57%. The third and final phase of the J&K Assembly Polls saw a voter turnout of over 69.65% on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) with the polling conducted peacefully, according to the Election Commission.

Here are the live updates
  • October 07, 2024 19:32
    Exit Polls predict Congress on top

    The Congress alliance with the National Conference had an edge in Jammu and Kashmir with NC being projected as the single largest party in the exit polls.

  • October 07, 2024 19:16
    Third and final phase 3 records over 69.65% turnout

    The third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls saw a voter turnout of over 69.65% on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) with the polling conducted peacefully, according to the Election Commission.

  • October 07, 2024 19:09
    Phase 2 records over 57% voter turnout

    The voting for Phase 2 of the J&K Assembly election began at 7 a.m. and concluded at 6 p.m peacefully. The second phase recorded a 57.13% turnout, J&K Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole said while addressing a press conference in Srinagar.

  • October 07, 2024 19:04
    Phase 1 records over 61% voter turnout

    Phase 1 of J&K Assembly polls saw a voter turnout of about 61.38%%, which is the highest in the past seven elections, said Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole.

Published - October 08, 2024 06:51 am IST

