Live

Ratan Tata death LIVE updates: PM Modi leads the nation in mourning the business icon

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, in a statement, describes him as his “friend, mentor and guide”

Updated - October 10, 2024 12:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ratan Tata, interim chairman of India's Tata group, leaves his office building in Mumbai, India October 27, 2016.

Ratan Tata, interim chairman of India's Tata group, leaves his office building in Mumbai, India October 27, 2016. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday. The chairman emeritus of the Tata group was 86.

For the past few days, Mr. Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. Mr. Tata was hospitalised on Monday (October 7, 2024) owing to age-related issues, and to control his blood pressure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Mr. Tata calling him a visionary business leader, compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.

In a statement, the Congress said it “is deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India’s corporate landscape.”

Follow the latest updates here:
  • October 10, 2024 00:49
    ‘The Titan has passed away’: Billionaire Harsh Goenka on Mr. Tata’s demise
  • October 10, 2024 00:47
    ‘Country lost a committed industrial leader’: Former MP CM Kamal Nath

    Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said that Ratan Tata made an incomparable contribution to nation building with his industrial expertise. 

    “I express my deepest condolences on the demise of the country’s renowned industrialist and social worker, Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata. With his industrial expertise, he made an incomparable contribution to nation building. With his demise, the country has lost a committed industrial leader,” he wrote in an X post.

    Mr. Nath added, “May God give place to his soul in his lotus feet and give strength to his family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti.”

  • October 10, 2024 00:46
    Industry titan who shaped India’s corporate landscape: Congress condoles Ratan Tata’s demise

    The Congress on Wednesday condoled the passing away of Ratan Tata, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying he was a man with a vision “who has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy”.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed sadness over Tata’s death, saying that in his passing away “we have lost an invaluable son of India”.

    The Congress hailed Tata as a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India’s corporate landscape.

  • October 10, 2024 00:43
    Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav condoles Ratan Tata’s death

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took to social media platform X to express his condolences on the death of industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata’s passing away. 

    “The demise of the country’s renowned industrialist and Honorary Chairman of Tata Sons, Shri Ratan Tata Ji is an irreparable loss not only for the industrial world but for all Indians,” he said. 

    Mr. Yadav added, “Today the country has lost not only a great industrialist but also a very sensitive person who was always dedicated towards national service and humanity. His departure will always leave a void not only in India but also in the world industry. His contribution to the development of the country will remain unforgettable.”

    “I pray to Baba Mahakal to give a place to the departed soul in his abode and also give strength to every grieving person to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti! #RatanTata,” he wrote.

  • October 10, 2024 00:40
    Visionary business leader, compassionate soul, extraordinary human being: PM Modi on Tata’s death

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Ratan Tata, the noted industrialist who passed away at a Mumbai hospital, describing him as a visionary business leader, compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.

    “One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few,” he said on X.

    Modi said Tata provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses, Tata Group, and at the same time his contribution went far beyond the boardroom.

    He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better, the prime minister added.

  • October 10, 2024 00:36
    Tata Group releases statement on former Chairman Ratan Tata
  • October 10, 2024 00:32
    Industrialist Ratan Tata passes away at 86

    Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), a top police official told PTI.

    The chairman emeritus of the Tata group was 86.

    Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the death of Tata, and described him as his “friend, mentor and guide”.

    Read the full story here

Published - October 10, 2024 12:30 am IST

business (general) / Live news

