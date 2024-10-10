Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday. The chairman emeritus of the Tata group was 86.

For the past few days, Mr. Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. Mr. Tata was hospitalised on Monday (October 7, 2024) owing to age-related issues, and to control his blood pressure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Mr. Tata calling him a visionary business leader, compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.

In a statement, the Congress said it “is deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India’s corporate landscape.”