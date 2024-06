One person died and six were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport’s Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains early on June 28.

Delhi police, fire service, CISF and NDRF teams reached the spot after the shed outside Terminal 1 caved in early morning due to heavy rain.

The terminal has been completely evacuated and all flight operations, mostly domestic, has been suspended from there.

