GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river

Published - June 29, 2024 11:25 am IST - Leh

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after they were swept away while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early on June 29, officials said.

They said the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometres from here, during an exercise around 1 a.m.

Northern States brace for rain as monsoon set to intensify over weekend

The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river, the officials said.

A rescue operation has been launched. Further details are awaited.

Related Topics

Ladakh / flood / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.