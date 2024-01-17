GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will visit Ayodhya Ram temple with family after Jan 22 ceremony: Kejriwal

"I want to visit for a darshan of Ram Lalla along with my wife and children. My parents are also longing for a darshan of Ram Lalla. I will go after the January 22 ceremony along with my wife, children and parents," Mr. Kejriwal said

January 17, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seen during Mukhyamantri Tirthyatra programme, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seen during Mukhyamantri Tirthyatra programme, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 17 said he will go to Ayodhya with his family after the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony and pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

Talking to reporters after meeting the elderly who were departing for Dwarkadheesh under the Delhi government's pilgrimage scheme, Mr. Kejriwal said, "I got a letter that said only one person was allowed (for the ceremony) due to security reasons. They said a team will come to give a personal invitation but no one came."

"I want to visit for a darshan of Ram Lalla along with my wife and children. My parents are also longing for a darshan of Ram Lalla. I will go after the January 22 ceremony along with my wife, children and parents," he said.

Also Read | Ahead of Ram Temple ceremony, AAP holds Sundarkand recitals in Delhi

However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the Ram temple's trust has sent a formal invitation to the Delhi Chief Minister by post.

"We hope he will definitely grace the historic moment of 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) in Ayodhya," he said.

The "Pran Prathishta" of the idol of Ram Lalla will be held at the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it. Thousands of people, including seers and noted personalities, have been invited for the ceremony.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the AAP, also said after the "Pran Prathishta", his government will try to arrange more trains to Ayodhya under the Mukhya Mantri Teertha Yatra Yojna (pilgrimage scheme).

Visit to a temple is a matter of faith and there can be no politics over it, he said when asked about Prime Minister Modi's visit to temples in different parts of the country.

"Temple (visit) is a matter of faith. Everyone has their faith and belief according to their religion. It's a matter of devotion and faith, and there cannot be be any politics in it," he said.

Also Read | Consecration rituals begin at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Minister in the Kejriwal government, Saurabh Bhardwaj earlier told PTI-Video that "I believe it is important to go to (Ayodhya) but going when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going there is not necessary."

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi defending the decision of his party's top leaders to decline the invite to the ceremony and alleging that the January 22 function has been made into a political event, Mr. Bharadwaj said most opposition leaders have said they will go to Ayodhya.

"Arvind Kejriwal has already been there. There should not be too much tug of war over the fact that why are you not going there when Prime Minister Modi is going or why will you not sit with him," the AAP leader said.

"The connection is with Lord Ram. You will find him on January 22 and even on January 23 or 24. I feel that if you have devotion, you will find him if you pray while sitting in office," he said.

