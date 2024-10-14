The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is the top-tanking Indian institution in the Times World University Rankings 2025, released on Oct 9. IISc figured in the 251-300 world ranks.

While IISc figured in the 201-250 ranks last year, this year it has fallen by some 50 ranks. Meanwhile, Anna University has improved by 100 positions to 400-500.

While Oxford continues to dominate world rankings, MIT in the US rose to the second place this year. China edged closer to the top 10 in a sign of its improving research profile.

The third highest Indian universities were Mahatma Gandhi University, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences. They were in the 400-500 positions. While Jamia Millia Islamia has retained its position, largely in the 500-600 rank position, MGU has improved by at least 100 positions compared to last year.

Seven older IITs including IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay are boycotting the rankings citing lack of transparency. IIT Indore, Gandhinagar, Ropar, Patna and Guwahati and IT-BHU are in the top 1,000 ranks.

Among the NITs, NIT Jaipur, Tiruchirappalli, Silchar and Rourkela are among the top 1,000 institutions. Manipal is in the 600-800 ranking. Punjab University and Thapar University figure in the rankings.

MS Ramaiah University of Applied sciences has more than 2,500 full time students yet maintains a low student-staff ratio of 3.5 and a female-male student ratio of 53-47. Manipal Academy of Higher Education has nearly 24,000 students and maintains a student-staff ratio of 8.6. Some 12% at Manipal are foreign students.