January 02, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has announced that the statue of Lord Rama sculpted by Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been chosen for installation at the temple in Ayodhya, which is set for inauguration.

In a social media post on Monday, Mr. Joshi said it would not be wrong to say that it was a service from Karnataka, the land of Hanuma, to Sri Rama. “It is an example of the sacred relationship between Sri Rama and Hanuma,” he remarked.