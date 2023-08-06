HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aligarh artisan makes 400 kg lock for Ram Mandir in U.P.

An ardent devotee of Lord Ram, Satya Prakash Sharma toiled for months to prepare the "world's largest handmade lock" which he plans to gift to the Ram temple authorities later this year

August 06, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Aligarh (UP)

PTI
An elderly artisan from Aligarh, Satya Prakash Sharma made a 400 kg lock for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

An elderly artisan from Aligarh, Satya Prakash Sharma made a 400 kg lock for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: ANI

An elderly artisan from Aligarh, famous for its handmade locks, has made a 400 kg lock for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which is expected to open for devotees in January next year.

An ardent devotee of Lord Ram, Satya Prakash Sharma toiled for months to prepare the "world's largest handmade lock" which he plans to gift to the Ram temple authorities later this year.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials said they are receiving offerings from scores of devotees and they will have to see where the lock can be used.

Mr. Sharma said his family has been engaged in making handmade locks for more than a century while he has been hammering, grinding, and shining locks in Aligarh, also known as 'taala nagri' or the land of locks, for over 45 years.

He made the giant lock, which is 10 feet high, 4.5 feet wide, and 9.5 inches thick with a four feet key, keeping the Ram Temple in mind, Mr. Sharma said.

The lock was displayed at the annual Aligarh exhibition earlier this year and Mr. Sharma, who is busy making minor modifications and adding embellishments to his creation, said he wants it to be perfect.

It was a "labour of love" for me while my wife, Rukmani, too helped me in this arduous venture, Mr. Sharma said.

"Earlier we had made a 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide lock but some people suggested making a bigger lock so we started working on it," Ms. Rukmani said, adding that final touches are being given to the lock.

According to Mr. Sharma, it cost him about ₹2 lakh to make the lock and he has willingly poured his life's savings in turning his dream project into a reality.

"As I've been in the lock-making business for decades, I thought of making a giant lock for the temple as our city is known for locks and no one has done anything like this before," he said.

Meanwhile, the temple trust will hold the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir on January 21, 22, and 23 next year for which an invitation will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said on Friday.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Ayodhya / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.