GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi begins special religious exercise for 11 days for Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony

God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the 'Pran Pratishtha' exercise, says PM Modi in an audio message.

January 12, 2024 10:26 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A huge poster which carries a theme from the Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas put up along the side of the Dharm Path to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ayodhya. File photo

A huge poster which carries a theme from the Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas put up along the side of the Dharm Path to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ayodhya. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began a special 11-day religious exercise ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Ayodhya | Building a city around a temple

In a message, the Prime Minister said it is his good fortune that he will be a witness to this auspicious occasion.

Mr. Modi said God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the Pran Pratishtha exercise and that he is undertaking the special religious exercise keeping this in mind.

"I seek blessing from people," he said on X.

BJP has added an illustration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and inauguration date to its official “X” and Meta account. Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

BJP has added an illustration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and inauguration date to its official “X” and Meta account. Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

The Prime Minister posted an audio message, noting that it is difficult to articulate one's sentiments at this time but he is making an attempt.

"I am emotional. First time in life, I am experiencing such feelings," Mr. Modi said.

Officials said Mr. Modi will be following the arduous guidelines detailed in scriptures related to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.