Ayodhya eye’s word record in Deepotsav celebrations, launches online earthen lamp booking

November 11, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to create a new Guinness Book of World Record in Ayodhya by lighting more than 24 lakh diyas (earthen lamp) at 51 ghats this Deepotsav with the administration making elaborate arrangements for it.

“Since 2017, Deepotsav has been making a new record. This year more than 24 lakh lamps will be illuminated,” said the Uttar Pradesh government.

Amid the ambitious target, the state invited individuals from across the globe to participate online in Ayodhya’s Deepotsav by the “Holy Ayodhya” mobile app, through which people can contribute to diya (lamps) lighting by donating one to 51 diyas. The cost varies, with a single earthen lamp priced at ₹101, ₹251 for 11 diyas, ₹501 for 21 lamps, and ₹1,100 for 51 earthen lamp, payable online.

“Users can download the app, book one or more diyas in their name, and, after the Deepotsav, receive the diya, Prasad, and Saryu water as a blessing at their provided address. The app facilitates contributions ranging from one to 51 diyas (lamps), allowing users to participate individually or on behalf of their family members. The district administration will review the applications received on the app and arrange for the diyas to be lit accordingly,” read a statement by the government.

For 11 earthen lamps, offerings from Ram temple and diyas will be dispatched through courier. For ₹501 lamps, the temple offerings, Ramnami gamchha (towel) and water from Sarya River will be sent. In the fourth package, of 51 diyas, prasad (offering) of Ramlala, Ramnami Gamchha, a model of the Ram temple, and Saryu water will be sent to the contributor.

In a development related to Ayodhya and Ram Mandir, Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Trust general secretary Champat Rai, Rajendra Pankaj and Treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj met State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and invited him for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Temple planned on January 22. “Today, I am feeling blessed. Officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj, Shri Champat Rai Ji and Shri Rajendra Pankaj Ji have invited me for the consecration event of Lord Shri Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Jai Jai Sitaram,” wrote Mr. Adityanath, on X.