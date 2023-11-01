Ram Lalla's idol to be placed on 8-ft-tall gold-plated throne inside Ayodhya temple

November 01, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - Ayodhya

The idol of Ram Lalla will be placed on an eight-feet-tall gold-plated marble throne inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Tuesday.

The throne is being made by artisans in Rajasthan and it will reach Ayodhya by December 15, he said.

The throne will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple, Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Tuesday.

It will be eight feet tall, three feet long and four feet wide, Mishra said, adding that the construction of the sanctum sanctorum has been completed.

The ground floor of the Ram temple has to be prepared by December 15, Mishra said, adding that 80 per cent of the work on the first floor is complete.

As many as 17 pillars on the first floor have been installed, and only two more are remaining. It is expected that the roof of the first floor will be built by December 15, Mishra said.

The flooring work of Parikrama Marg has also been completed. Now the work of laying marble on the floor of the Griha Mandap is going on, he informed.

The roofs of all three floors of the passenger convenience centre have been constructed while the work on the entrance gate of Ram Mandir's outer wall ('parkota') is in the final stage and will be completed by the end of November, he said.

Mishra also said devotees have donated large amounts of gold and silver items which will be melted as it is difficult to store them. The melting work will be done under the guidance of a reputed organisation, he said.